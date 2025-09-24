Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oklahoma’s Trump-loving top school official announced he’s launching Turning Point USA Chapters in his state’s high schools after Charlie Kirk’s death.

Ryan Walters, the Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction and board chair, made the announcement Tuesday in a video posted to social media, nearly two weeks after Kirk, who founded the conservative organization, was assassinated in Utah. Walters made headlines last year for mandating Bibles in every Oklahoma classroom.

“For far too long, we have seen radical leftists with the teachers’ union dominate classrooms and push woke indoctrination on our kids,” Walters said. “They fight parents’ rights, they push parents out of the classroom, and they lie to our kids about American history.”

Walters continued: “What we’re going to continue to do is make sure that our kids understand American greatness, engage in civic dialogue, and have that open discussion.”

The superintendent threatened repercussions for schools that don’t comply.

open image in gallery Oklahoma state superintendent Ryan Walters announces plans to launch Turning Point USA chapters in every high school in the state to honor Charlie Kirk ( Ryan Walters / X )

"I mean we would go after their accreditation,” he told KOKH. “They would be in danger of not being a school district if they decided to reject a club that is here to promote civic engagement. Absolutely, they would be violating the law. They would be violating the rules set forth to them by our agency.”

Some school leaders, however, have already pushed back on the sweeping plans.

John Croisant, Tulsa Public Schools' 5th District Board Member who is running as a Democrat for a Congressional seat, slammed the proposal as a political stunt.

"And he can't make us," Croisant told KGOU. "Because that's not a part of accreditation."

open image in gallery President Donald Trump embraces Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, after speaking at the right-wing activist’s memorial service in Arizona ( AFP via Getty Images )

There are existing ways that allow students to create clubs, he added. “We have Fellowship of Christian Athletes, we have [See You At the Pole], we've got all sorts of clubs at schools that students can create on their own, but we're not going to actively be pushing political organizations within our schools,” Croisant told the outlet.

Following Kirk’s death, Walters directed all public schools in the state to hold a moment of silence for Kirk. Last week, the Oklahoma State Department of Education said it was investigating a dozen districts that didn’t participate.

The right-wing political activist was shot dead September 10 during a speaking engagement for his “American Comeback Tour” at Utah Valley University. Authorities have accused Tyler Robinson, 22, of killing Kirk. He has not yet made a plea.

In the wake of Kirk’s death, his widow Erika was named CEO of Turning Point. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other prominent MAGA figures spoke at his memorial over the weekend. Vance called Kirk a “hero to the United States of America” and a “martyr for the Christian faith.”