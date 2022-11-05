Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Following Oprah Winfrey’s endorsement of Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, a Democratic super PAC has launched a new ad to capitalise on her choice over her former TV colleague Dr Mehmet Oz.

Winfrey said at a virtual town hall on Thursday that if she lived in Pennsylvania, she “would have already cast her vote for John Fetterman” in the race to become the state’s new US Senator.

The ad from the Senate Majority PAC states that she knows Dr Oz “better than anyone” but still would not vote for him.

It goes on to attack Dr Oz for “getting rich” through the promotion of “fake miracle cures” for medical conditions and says that he has called abortion “murder”.

There is even an accusation that he ran cruel experiments on dogs.

“No wonder Oprah opposes Oz,” the ad states, adding: “If she doesn’t trust Oz, why should you?”

Dr Oz often appeared on Winfrey’s daytime talk show and launched a career off the back of it. After years of appearing on Winfrey’s show, the TV doctor launched The Dr Oz Show in 2009. It has been criticised over the years for allegedly promoting “miracle” cures.

The show ended in January after he announced his bid to represent Pennsylvania in the US Senate.

Democrats are going all out in the final week of campaigning in the state ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections.

This weekend both President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama are campaigning in the state at rallies for Mr Fetterman in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.