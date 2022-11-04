Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Oprah Winfrey has endorsed John Fetterman in the Pennsylvania senate race in a blow to her former protégé Dr Mehmet Oz who she had helped launch to stardom.

In an online discussion on voting in next Tuesday’s election, Ms Winfrey said: “I said it was up to the citizens of Pennsylvania and of course, but I will tell you all this, if I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons.”

Dr Oz is a conservative Republican and celebrity cardio surgeon who became a household name as a guest on Ms Winfrey’s show before starting his own in 2009.

He has been endorsed by former president Donald Trump in the senate race.

This is Ms Winfrey’s first open endorsement for Democrat candidate Mr Fetterman.

Last year, Ms Winfrey had said she would leave it to voters in Pennsylvania to decide.

“One of the great things about our democracy is that every citizen can decide to run for public office,” she was quoted as saying to The New York Magazine last December.

“Mehmet Oz has made that decision. And now it’s up to the residents of Pennsylvania to decide who will represent them,” she added.

Stakes are high in the Pennsylvania senate race.

On Saturday, the state will see a high-octane campaign as Mr Trump will canvass for Dr Oz while president Joe Biden and former president Barack Obama will campaign for Mr Fetterman on the same day, reported the Associated Press.

The Pennsylvania contest has emerged as one of the nastiest races. Last month, Mr Fetterman accused his opponent of killing puppies while Dr Oz and Republicans have gone all in on Mr Fetterman’s health after he suffered a stroke.