Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Florida congressman shouts ‘f*** Ron DeSantis’ on stage at Paramore concert

Maxwell Alejandro Frost took aim at the Florida governor after joining Paramore singer Hayley Williams for a performance of “Misery Business” in Washington DC on Friday

Bevan Hurley
Sunday 04 June 2023 07:39
Comments
Paramore's Hayley Williams Slams Ron DeSantis On Stage

Maxwell Alejandro Frost has laughed off criticism after he yelled “F*** Ron DeSantis” while performing on stage at a Paramore concert on Friday night.

The Florida congressman joined the rock band for a barnstorming rendition of their hit song “Misery Business”during a show at Capitol One Arena in Washington DC.

Lead singer Hayley Williams asked if he had a message for the crowd as he took the stage, with the Gen Z Democrat lawmaker responding: “F*** Ron DeSantis! F** fascism!”

When a clip of Mr Alejandro Frost’s outburst was posted to Twitter by the Conservative War Machine account, he replied “lol they’re so mad”.

“I said what I said,” he wrote in another post.

Recommended

The 26-year-old shared several photos of himself with Williams onstage and after the show.

“Very grateful for this moment. I’ve been practicing in the shower for YEARS,” he posted alongside a video of him rocking out with the band.

Earlier this week Williams told fans during a performance at the Adjacent Music Festival in Atlantic City, New Jersey, that anyone who votes for Mr DeSantis is “dead” to her.

“I’ll be happy to tell you I’m very f***ing comfortable talking politics,” Williams told the crowd. “If you vote for Ron DeSantis, you’re f***ing dead to me. Is that comfortable enough for anyone?”

Maxwell Frost speaks at a rally in February

(Getty Images for People's Rally )

Mr DeSantis announced his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential primary last week.

Recommended

During a campaign event in South Carolina on Friday, a woman in the crowd shouted “You’re a f***ing fascist” at the Florida governor.

Paramore’s This Is Why Tour continues in Cleveland on Sunday.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in