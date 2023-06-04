Florida congressman shouts ‘f*** Ron DeSantis’ on stage at Paramore concert
Maxwell Alejandro Frost took aim at the Florida governor after joining Paramore singer Hayley Williams for a performance of “Misery Business” in Washington DC on Friday
Maxwell Alejandro Frost has laughed off criticism after he yelled “F*** Ron DeSantis” while performing on stage at a Paramore concert on Friday night.
The Florida congressman joined the rock band for a barnstorming rendition of their hit song “Misery Business”during a show at Capitol One Arena in Washington DC.
Lead singer Hayley Williams asked if he had a message for the crowd as he took the stage, with the Gen Z Democrat lawmaker responding: “F*** Ron DeSantis! F** fascism!”
When a clip of Mr Alejandro Frost’s outburst was posted to Twitter by the Conservative War Machine account, he replied “lol they’re so mad”.
“I said what I said,” he wrote in another post.
The 26-year-old shared several photos of himself with Williams onstage and after the show.
Very grateful for this moment. I’ve been practicing in the shower for YEARS pic.twitter.com/vbXueib9Ec— Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) June 3, 2023
“Very grateful for this moment. I’ve been practicing in the shower for YEARS,” he posted alongside a video of him rocking out with the band.
Earlier this week Williams told fans during a performance at the Adjacent Music Festival in Atlantic City, New Jersey, that anyone who votes for Mr DeSantis is “dead” to her.
“I’ll be happy to tell you I’m very f***ing comfortable talking politics,” Williams told the crowd. “If you vote for Ron DeSantis, you’re f***ing dead to me. Is that comfortable enough for anyone?”
Mr DeSantis announced his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential primary last week.
During a campaign event in South Carolina on Friday, a woman in the crowd shouted “You’re a f***ing fascist” at the Florida governor.
Paramore’s This Is Why Tour continues in Cleveland on Sunday.
