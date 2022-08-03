Ex-White House lawyer Pat Cipollone subpoenaed in DoJ Jan 6 probe

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone is reportedly in talks to appear before the federal grand jury investigating Mr Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election and the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

According to ABC News, Mr Cipollone has been served with a subpoena from the District of Columbia-based grand jury. His attorneys are “expected to engage in negotiations around any appearance, while weighing concerns regarding potential claims of executive privilege”.

Last month, Mr Cipollone testified before the House January 6 select committee following negotiations between his attorneys and committee representatives. His agreement with the panel allowed him to decline to answer questions about conversations with Mr Trump.

The grand jury investigating Mr Trump’s push to overturn the election has also reportedly spoken with two top aides to ex-vice president Mike Pence, former Pence lawyer Greg Jacob, and Mr Pence’s ex-chief of staff, Marc Short.

All three former Trump White House officials have told the House select committee that they had determined that Mr Trump’s plan, which required Mr Pence to unilaterally commandeer the certification of electoral votes on his and Mr Trump’s behalf, would have been illegal.