Trump news – latest: Jan 6 texts ‘wiped’ from Pentagon officials’ phones, court documents reveal
Endorsement claimed by both frontrunners in key race for open seat
Former president Donald Trump’s endorsement of “Eric” for the Republican primary election for a US Senate seat to replace retiring Senator Roy Blunt has caused a stir among the party members.
There are two GOP front-runners named Eric in that race – former governor Eric Greitens and state Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Both of them have seemed to assume that they were endorsed by Mr Trump.
There is also a third GOP candidate named Eric McElroy on the Republican primary ballot.
Taking to Twitter, Mr Schmitt wrote: “I’m grateful for president Trump’s endorsement.”
However, Mr Greitens also announced that he was “honoured to receive president Trump’s endorsement”. “I just had a great phone call with president Trump, I thanked him for his support! Together we will MAGA and Save America,” he added.
Meanwhile, Guy Reffitt, the 6 January rioter found guilty on five felony charges earlier this year, on Monday received the longest sentence handed down to a participant in the Capitol riot so far.
Reffitt was the first accused Capitol rioter to be tried before a jury after pleading not guilty.
What’s next for global jihad?
After al-Zawahiri killing, what’s next for global jihad?
The assassination comes as al-Qaeda seeks to regain its terrorism leadership while Isis is still reeling from the loss of its caliphate, writes Kim Sengupta
Cyber Ninjas ‘dead voters’ claim debunked by Arizona attorney general
A company whose investigation into alleged voter fraud at the behest of Trump loyalists in Arizona was only able to uncover one single instance of a fraudulent ballot cast under the name of a voter who was dead, according to the state’s top elections official.
Mark Brnovich, Arizona’s attorney general, issued a letter to Republicans who led the effort to demand a recount of the 2020 election in the state Senate on Monday. In the letter, Mr Brnovich outlines how the Cyber Ninjas’s investigation had led to hundreds of baseless allegations of fraud involving the names of “dead” voters who in fact turned out to be alive.
John Bowden has the story.
Cyber Ninjas ‘dead voters’ claim debunked by Arizona attorney general
Now-defunct company was commissioned to investigate baseless claims of fraud in Arizona
Biden task force reunites 400 migrant children with families separated under Trump
A Biden administration task force has reunited 400 migrant children separated under Donald Trump with their families, but advocates say more than 1,000 still remain apart.
The youngsters were from around 5,000 families separated during the Trump administration as migrants crossing into the United States at the southern border with Mexico.
Graeme Massie reports.
Biden admin reunites 400 migrant children separated under Trump with their families
Around 5,000 families were separated as migrants crossing southern border under Donald Trump
Ron DeSantis plans to fight ‘woke CEOs’ at financial services firms
Florida Gov Ron DeSantis has set his sights on the next horizon in his government’s battle in the so-called culture wars: “woke CEOs”.
The Republican governor, who is considered to be a likely contender in the 2024 presidential election, said during a press briefing last week that he plans to tackle money transfer giants, such as PayPal, as well as investment funds and banks who try to impose a supposed “woke ideology” on their potential clients. He also hopes to introduce a flurry of legislative and executive initiatives that would hinder these companies’ abilities to “discriminate” against clients based on their political or religious beliefs.
Johanna Chisholm reports.
Florida Gov Ron DeSantis vows to fight ‘woke CEOs’ at financial services like Paypal
“Do we govern ourselves through our constitution and through our elections or do we have these masters of the universe occupying these commanding heights of society?” the Republican governor said during a press briefing
Marjorie Taylor Greene says she ‘would be honoured’ to be Trump’s running mate
Republican Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has publicly come out in support of the notion that she could hitch a ride on Donald Trump’s potential bid for the presidency in 2024, stating that she’d be “honoured” to run alongside him as his vice-president.
“I think if he asked me I would definitely give that some strong consideration,” she said when asked by hosts during an interview on America’s Real Voice last week whether she’d be interested in being the twice-impeached president’s running mate.
Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘would be honoured’ to join Trump on 2024 presidential ticket
The Georgia congresswoman said she had a great relationship with the president and spoke with him frequently
Trump ‘significant drag’ for GOP Senate chances
Negative impressions of former president Donald Trump are dragging down Republican candidates for the US Senate in four key swing state races, according to a recent poll commissioned by a political action committee affiliated with a top former Trump adviser.
The survey of 1200 voters — 300 general election voters each in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina and Georgia — was commissioned by the John Bolton Super PAC. The PAC is run by Ambassador John Bolton, Mr Trump’s third national security adviser.
It found that Trump-endorsed candidates in three of the four states trail their Democratic opponents and have largely unfavourable ratings with “independent and undecided voters”.
Andrew Feinberg reports on the findings.
Trump is ‘significant drag’ on GOP Senate chances, poll finds
A recent poll commissioned by former Trump adviser John Bolton’s political action committee found that the former president’s name remains toxic among independent voters
What would happen if the Jan 6 committee issues a criminal referral for Trump?
Speculation continues to swirl regarding whether Donald Trump would face criminal charges resulting from the Jan 6 attack after it became clear that the select committee was laying out a case to prove his various wrongdoings.
Attention has turned in recent weeks to the committee’s chair and vice chair, who have appeared to take the opposite positions from a majority of their respective parties regarding whether the committee itself would formally call for Donald Trump’s prosecution.
John Bowden reports.
What would happen if the Jan 6 committee issues a criminal referral for Donald Trump?
Committee members have disagreed whether to formally request charges against ex-president
Trump repeats claim about wanting troops at Capitol on Jan 6
Donald Trump has again repeated his claim that he wanted 10,000 troops at the Capitol on January 6, but the request was turned down by Nancy Pelosi and the Mayor of DC Muriel Bowser.
He wrote on Truth Social:
The Unselect Committee of Political Thugs has not devoted one hour to the massive Election Fraud and Irregularities that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election, the reason that hundreds of thousands of people went to Washington on January 6th. When will they start? The Unselects also refuse to look at why Crazy Nancy Pelosi and the Mayor of D.C. turned down from 10-20,000 troops. Why is this, I wonder?
But testimony at the January 6 hearings denies that this order ever happened.
Trump’s ex-defence secretary contradicts his own sworn Jan 6 testimony on Fox News
’I was never given any direction or order or knew of any plans of that nature,’ said former defence secretary Chris Miller in a video shared by the January 6 Committee
Report: Jan 6 texts wiped from phones of Trump Pentagon officials
CNN reports that the Defense Department wiped the phones of top departing officials at the end of the Trump administration, deleting any texts from key witnesses to events surrounding the Capitol riot, according to court filings.
The acknowledgment that the phones from the Pentagon officials had been wiped was first revealed in a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit American Oversight brought against the Defense Department and the Army. The watchdog group is seeking 6 January 2021 records from former acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller, former chief of staff Kash Patel, and former Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, among other prominent Pentagon officials — having filed initial FOIA requests just a few days after the Capitol attack.
Here’s Andrew Feinberg with the latest:
Trump Pentagon officials ‘wiped’ Jan 6 messages off phones
Mobile phones belonging to top Defence Department officials, including the then-acting Secretary of Defence and senior US army officials, had text messages sent and recieved around the January 6 attack on the Capitol “wiped” from them, according to court documents.
Trump hits out at “Crazy Nancy Pelosi” in Taiwan
Former President Donald Trump couldn’t resist taking a pot shot at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her trip to Taiwan.
He wrote on Truth Social: “Why is Crazy Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan. Always causing trouble. Nothing she does turns out well (Two failed Impeachments, loss of House, etc.). WATCH!”
