Ten House Democrats have said they will introduce a resolution condemning Republican Paul Gosar for posting an anime video that depicted the congressman killing fellow US Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The group said the video showing an animated image of Mr Gosar striking the Democratic congresswoman with a sword “goes beyond the pale”.

“For a Member of Congress to post a manipulated video on his social media accounts depicting himself killing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Biden is a clear cut case for censure,” the lawmakers said.

He had used congressional resources to “further violence against elected officials”, the group, including Democratic Women’s Caucus co-chairs Jackie Speier and Brenda Lawrence, said.

“As the events of January 6th have shown, such vicious and vulgar messaging can and does foment actual violence,” the Democrats said.

So while I was en route to Glasgow, a creepy member I work with who fundraises for Neo-Nazi groups shared a fantasy video of him killing me



And he’ll face no consequences bc @GOPLeader cheers him on with excuses.



Fun Monday! Well, back to work bc institutions don’t protect woc https://t.co/XRnMAKsnNO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 9, 2021

“Violence against women in politics is a global phenomenon meant to silence women and discourage them from seeking positions of authority and participating in public life, with women of color disproportionately impacted.”

Mr Gosar, a far-right lawmaker from Arizona, posted the video Sunday afternoon with a note saying, “Any anime fans out there?”

On Tuesday, he took down the post and issued a statement saying the video wasn’t meant to depict harm or violence, calling it instead “a symbolic portrayal of a fight over immigration policy.”

See, the thing about me is that I will 💯% bulldog back a bully.



Ask any Republican I serve on a committee with - when I was first elected, they tried to harp on me and I absolutely handed it to them. Now they don’t. 🤗



Plus it’s true-Gosar has nothing but tumbleweeds up there. https://t.co/iTorvQNyRx — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 10, 2021

Ms Ocasio-Cortez responded in an Instagram live video, to say Mr Gosar “couldn’t add two single digits together if he tried”.

In an earlier tweet she called Mr Gosar “a creepy member I work with who fundraises for Neo-Nazi groups”.

“I will 100% bulldog back a bully,” she added.