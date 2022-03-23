Disgraced ex-Trump aide Paul Manafort with links to Russia stopped from boarding flight from Miami to Dubai
Disgraced ex-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, who has links to Russia, was stopped from taking a flight from Miami to Dubai because of an invalid passport.
Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said on Wednesday that Mr Manafort was rejected from an Emirates Airline flight on Sunday night.
Manafort, 72, led former President Donald Trump’s campaign for several months during the 2016 presidential race but was ousted in August of that year after revelations about his business dealings in Ukraine.
He was later indicted on a broad array of financial crimes as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. He was convicted by a jury in August 2018 and later pleaded guilty in federal court in Washington.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
