Pelosi’s husband has successful surgery after assault
The speaker’s husband is recovering from surgery after a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office said her husband Paul had successful surgery after a man allegedly violently assaulted him in the couple’s home in San Francisco.
Ms Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill delivered an update on Friday afternoon.
“Mr. Pelosi was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where he underwent successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands,” Mr Hammill said. “His doctors expect a full recovery.”
The San Francisco Police Department charged David Depape, 42, a resident of Berkeley, California, with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and “several, several other additional felonies.” Mr Depape also reportedly attempted to tie up Mr Pelosi.
Mr Depape is currently in San Francisco County Jail. In addition, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins floated the possibility of state charges.
Mr Depape allegedly broke into the couple’s home early Friday morning and sources said that he said “where is Nancy?” while he assaulted Mr Pelosi.
San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said that they responded to a call about and discovered Mr Depape and Mr Pelosi struggling over a hammer.
“Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency back-up, and rendered medical aid,” he said.
US Capitol Police said special agents are assisting the FBI and the San Francisco Police Department.
“Special Agents with the USCP’s California Field Office quickly arrived on scene, while a team of investigators from the Department’s Threat Assessment Section was simultaneously dispatched from the East Coast to assist the FBI and the San Francisco Police with a joint investigation,” they said in a statement.
Mr Pelosi is a native of San Francisco and he and Ms Pelosi, who is from Baltimore, married in 1963. The couple have five children together and multiple grandchildren.
