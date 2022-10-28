David Depape, 42, charged with attempted homicide for hammer attack on Paul Pelosi

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The man arrested for allegedly assaulting the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a 42-year-old resident of Berkeley, California called David Depape, the San Francisco Police Department has said.

According to San Francisco Police chief Bill Scott, officers arrested Mr Depape at the home of Ms Pelosi after they encountered him struggling with the House speaker’s husband, Paul Pelosi, struggling with him over a hammer.

Mr Scott said officers witnessed Mr Depape pull the hammer from Mr Pelosi’s grasp, at which point he “violently assaulted” the real estate and technology investor with it.

“Our officers immediately tackled the suspect disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency backup and rendered medical aid,” he said. He added that Mr Depape is currently being held at the San Francisco County Jail and will be arraigned on charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary, and “several several other additional felonies”.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said more state charges were possible, as well as federal charges filed by the US Attorney for the Northern District of California.

Mr Scott said the motive for the assault was still being looked into by investigators from the SFPD, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and US Capitol Police.

But sources familiar with the matter have said the alleged assailant specifically targeted the home of Mr and Ms Pelosi and was there looking for the Speaker.

Sources also said he made his intentions clear by shouting “where is Nancy?” as he assaulted Mr Pelosi.