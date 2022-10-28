What we know about the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi’s husband ‘violently assaulted’ during home invasion in California
The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Paul Pelosi, was attacked during a break-in at their San Francisco home.
Drew Hammill, a spokesperson for the Speaker, said in a statement on Friday that “early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time”.
“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” he added.
Mr Pelosi and the speaker, both 82, were married in 1963 and have five children, CNN noted.
This is what we know about the suspect so far.
Initial reports suggest that the attacker was male and used a hammer in the attack.
The officer of the San Francisco District Attorney has said that the case will be processed on the local level, according to ABC News. The office added that charges against the suspect are coming, but have yet to be filed.
According to the San Francisco Police Department, officers responded to the home at 2.27am on Friday and detained the suspect.
US Capitol Police said in a statement that “Special Agents with the USCP’s CA Field Office quickly arrived on scene, while a team of investigators from the Department’s Threat Assessment Section was simultaneously dispatched from the East Coast to assist the FBI & the San Francisco Police with a joint investigation”.
More follows...
