1666963544

Paul Pelosi - latest: Nancy Pelosi’s husband ‘violently assaulted’ in break-in at San Francisco home

Follow live for the latest updates on the assault of the Speaker of the House’s husband

Oliver O'Connell
Friday 28 October 2022 14:25
<p>Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her husband, Paul Pelosi, pictured in 2019</p>

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her husband, Paul Pelosi, pictured in 2019

(AP)

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is in hospital after he was assaulted during a home invasion at the couple’s California residence, her office has said.

A spokesperson for Ms Pelosi, Drew Hammill, said Mr Pelosi’s assailant “broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted” the Speaker’s husband. Ms Pelosi was not home at the time, he said.

“Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery,” he said.

Mr Hammill also said the person who assaulted Mr Pelosi was taken into custody by police, who are investigating the motivation for the assault.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” he added.

This is a developing story...

1666963544

Family grateful for first responders

Drew Hammill, a spokesperson for Speaker Pelosi said Mr Pelosi’s assailant “broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted” the Speaker’s husband.

He confirmed Ms Pelosi was not home at the time.

“Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery,” Mr Hammill said.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” he added.

Oliver O'Connell28 October 2022 14:25
1666963212

Assailant taken into custody

The person who assaulted Mr Pelosi has been taken into custody by San Francisco police.

No motive for the break-in and attack has been made public.

Oliver O'Connell28 October 2022 14:20
1666963027

Nancy Pelosi’s husband violently assaulted

The husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was violently assaulted at their San Francisco home this morning by an intruder.

Paul Pelosi was taken to hospital and is receiving medical care. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Ms Pelosi was not at home at the time.

Oliver O'Connell28 October 2022 14:17

