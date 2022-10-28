Paul Pelosi - latest: Nancy Pelosi’s husband ‘violently assaulted’ in break-in at San Francisco home
Follow live for the latest updates on the assault of the Speaker of the House’s husband
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is in hospital after he was assaulted during a home invasion at the couple’s California residence, her office has said.
A spokesperson for Ms Pelosi, Drew Hammill, said Mr Pelosi’s assailant “broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted” the Speaker’s husband. Ms Pelosi was not home at the time, he said.
“Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery,” he said.
Mr Hammill also said the person who assaulted Mr Pelosi was taken into custody by police, who are investigating the motivation for the assault.
“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” he added.
This is a developing story...
