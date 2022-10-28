Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Paul Pelosi, was attacked during a break-in at their San Francisco home.

Drew Hammill, a spokesperson for the Speaker, said in a statement on Friday that “early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time”.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” he added.

Mr Pelosi and the speaker, both 82, were married in 1963 and have five children, CNN noted.

Gun control advocate Fred Guttenberg tweeted that he wished Mr Pelosi “a quick recovery”.

“I will await more news on this violent attack, however, the violence that is unleashed by those trying to break our Democracy is something that we cannot ignore,” he added.

Republican Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley wrote, “I wish Mr Pelosi well and pray for a quick recovery. Everyone deserves to be respected and violence is never okay”.

“It doesn’t take a hero to beat up on an 82-year-old man. Whoever attacked Paul Pelosi is despicable. Stop the violence!!” Twitter user Eileen McLaughlin added.

US Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn tweeted, “humanity sure sucks at times. Praying for a speedy recovery for Paul Pelosi”.

More follows...