Department of Justice will not charge Pence for classified documents

The Department of Justice will not charge former vice president Mike Pence for any potential mishandling of classified documents and has closed its investigation, CNN reported.

The department sent a letter saying it will not charge Mr Pence after the former vice president’s attorney found classified documents in his home in Indiana. Mr Pence had asked his attorney to search his home after news reports that President Joe Biden had classified documents at his own personal residence.

Mr Pence immediately turned the documents over to the FBI and the bureau and the Justice Department launched an investigation into how the documents landed in Mr Pence’s home.

The news comes as Mr Pence prepares to launch his own bid for president this month, putting him in direct conflict with former president Donald Trump, as he hopes to challenge Mr Biden.