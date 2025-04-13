Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s family home hit by arson attack

Police evacuated Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family from the governor’s official residence

Katie Hawkinson
in Washington, D.C.
,Associated Press
Sunday 13 April 2025 21:11 BST
A firefighter extinguishes flames at Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's residence after an arsonist set fire to the building
A firefighter extinguishes flames at Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's residence after an arsonist set fire to the building (Jason Coleman-Cobb)

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and his family were evacuated from their Harrisburg residence early Saturday morning after a fire, believed to be arson, broke out. State police alerted the family just after 2am. No injuries were reported.

While investigations continue, authorities have stated they are "prepared to say at this time that this was an act of arson." Further details are expected as the investigation unfolds.

“The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was on the scene and while they worked to put out the fire, we were evacuated from the Residence safely by Pennsylvania State Police and assisted by Capitol Police,” Shapiro said in a post on X. “Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished.”

Shapiro and his wife, Lori, have four children.

Police say an arsonist started the fire at Shapiro’s residence. There is a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction
Police say an arsonist started the fire at Shapiro’s residence. There is a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction (Capitol City Fire Photos)

The fire broke out overnight on the first night of the Jewish holiday of Passover, which Shapiro and his family had celebrated at the governor's official residence in the state capital of Harrisburg. Shapiro had shared a photo of his family’s Seder table just hours prior.

Police gave no other details about the cause.

The fire caused a “significant amount of damage” to a portion of the residence, state police said. Shapiro was in a different part of the residence when the fire was lit.

As of Sunday, fire damage is still visible on the residence’s south side, primarily to a large room often used for entertaining crowds and art displays. There was still a police presence early Sunday afternoon as yellow tape cordoned off an alleyway and an officer led a dog outside a iron security fence.

The fire was lit on the first night of Passover. Shapiro shared a photo of his family’s Seder table just hours before the incident
The fire was lit on the first night of Passover. Shapiro shared a photo of his family’s Seder table just hours before the incident (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

State police are leading a multiagency investigation. There is a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Shapiro, a Democrat, was once considered a front-runner for Kamala Harris’s running mate. The 51-year-old is also an expected contender for the White House in 2028.

Last month, Shapiro joined a coalition of governors and attorneys general suing President Donald Trump’s administration after it cut $12 billion in federal funds for COVID-19 initiatives and various other nationwide public health projects.

