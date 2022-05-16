Primary election day 2022 - live: Dr Oz and Madison Cawthorn hope Trump support propels them to victory
Follow The Independent for updates
Donald Trump’s favoured candidates are facing their GOP rivals today in Pennsylvania and North Carolina while elsewhere races are occurring in Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho.
In North Carolina, the former president’s pick for the US Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen Richard Burr, a Republican, is Ted Budd who according to most polling holds a comfortable lead over Pat McCrory, his closest competitor and the state’s former govenor.
Madison Cawthorn, the embattled first-term congressman who has been buried under a heap of scandals surrounding his alcohol use and comments about fellow GOP members of Congress in recent months, is also hoping to prevail in the contested primary for North Carolina’s 11th congressional district. He also remains in the lead, according to sparse polling, though his support has plumeted as news broked that he was charged with a DUI and he became embroiled in a spat with Republican leadership in the House.
Pennsylvania is another test of the former president’s political strength as he has put his support behind Dr Mehmet Oz, celebrity TV doctor and political newcomer who hopes to capture the GOP’s nomination to succeed retiring Sen Pat Toomey. On the Democratic side, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is expected to coast to victory easily in the purple state won by Mr Trump in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020 over his opponents Conor Lamb and Malcolm Kenyatta. The no. 2 in Gov Tom Wolf’s administration suffered a mild stroke over the weekend, but has vowed to remain in the race and return to the campaign trail for the general election after a short rest.
Trump issues last-minute plea for Madison Cawthorn
Madison Cawthorn is trying to hold on to his House seat, which he has held for one term, in North Carolina’s newly-redrawn 11th congressional district.
The embattled congressman faces the wrath of his party leadership and one member of his state’s congressional delegation, GOP Senator Thom Tillis, is openly backing his top challenger Chuck Edwards.
Mr Cawthorn’s campaign has largely abstained from in-person events amid the ever-growing list of scandals, which expanded last month to include his comments about fellow House members accusing them of doing cocaine and inviting him to orgies.
But he does have one major advantage over Mr Edwards: The support of Donald Trump, who on Monday implored voters to “give Madison a second chance” ahead of Tuesday’s primary.
Read more in The Independent:
Trump pleads for voters to give Madison Cawthorn a ‘second chance’ in primary Tuesday
Ex-president’s statement swipes at first-term congressman’s ‘foolish’ mistakes
Good afternoon
Voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday in Kentucky, Oregon, Idaho, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
Donald Trump’s power within the Republican Party will be tested once again, while Democratic voters will decide who they think is best to stand against the president’s chosen nominees in November.
Follow along for more updates.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies