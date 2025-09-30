Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pete Hegseth is reportedly “crawling out of his skin” in fear of being assassinated in the wake of the shooting death of Charlie Kirk.

The U.S. Secretary of War has been described by his staff as “manic,” frequently erupting into furious rants.

Two of the former Fox News host’s staffers told The Daily Mail that their boss’s behaviour had worsened after Kirk was killed earlier this month in Utah.

Now, Hegseth has become “obsessed” with his own security.

According to the Mail, the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) has removed agents from their posts to safeguard Hegseth’s homes in Minnesota, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C.

“Dude is crawling out of his skin,” a source told the Daily Mail.

open image in gallery Pete Hegseth is reportedly ‘crawling out of his skin’ out of fear of being assassinated following the shooting of Charlie Kirk ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“There’s a manic quality about him. Or let me rephrase, an even more manic quality, which is really saying something,” another insider said.

The source said that his alleged erratic behavior is even affecting his policy decisions, including Hegseth’s order that every military official above the rank of one-star general must fly to Virginia for a meeting.

Even officers who have been stationed abroad have been ordered to attend today’s meeting.

Military experts have warned that the move could leave American forces dangerously exposed, as their leaders briefly leave their posts to return to the U.S.

“I can tell you: It is not going down well.

“This is seen as a waste of time, and it offends them (military officials) at a pretty fundamental level,” political analyst David Rothkopf revealed on The Daily Beast Podcast.

open image in gallery Hegseth has ordered every military official above the rank of one-star general to attend a meeting in Virginia ( Andrew Harnik/Getty Images )

Hegseth’s meeting has been described as a “pep rally,” which will focus on the concept of the “warrior ethos.”

However, one source said that, behind closed doors, Hegseth is nervous.

“That warrior persona, he’s spooked,” the source said.

Many officials fear that the meeting in Quantico could be the first phase in a wave of firings, despite growing threats from Russia and China.

“It could be about a shifting national security strategy, or cuts to the general officer corps, which is something he has talked about several times – he’s floated it, to shrink the number of flag officers in the military.

“It could be a preparation for a potential budget stalemate next week, or it could be concerns over information leaks,” Lt Gen Mark Hertling, now retired, told MSNBC.

“Secretary Hegseth has fired 12 senior-ranking general officers, so he could be firing more.”

“Or is it performative theatre?,” Hertling added.

open image in gallery Hegseth has also banned reporters from publishing any information obtained at the Pentagon without permission ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Another of Hegseth’s policies includes a ban on reporters publishing any information obtained at the Pentagon without approval from the Department of War.

“The ‘press’ does not run the Pentagon—the people do.

“The press is no longer allowed to roam the halls of a secure facility.

“Wear a badge and follow the rules—or go home,” Hegseth wrote on X earlier this month.

The Independence has approached the Department of War for comment.