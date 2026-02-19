MAGA Republican endorses his Democratic wife for public office in Nebraska: ‘Susanne will be my one Democrat exception’
Pete Ricketts and Susanne Shore have been married for 28 years despite their opposing political views
Republican Senator Pete Ricketts, a Trump-aligned lawmaker, endorsed his Democratic wife, Susanne Shore, for a seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, claiming she would be his only liberal vote for the year.
“I usually vote straight Republican, but Susanne will be my one Democrat exception in 2026!” Ricketts said in a statement, obtained by the Nebraska Examiner.
Shore is seeking a seat on the college’s board of regents, which provides policymaking guidance and oversight for public universities and colleges, to help leadership recover from a turbulent year and make higher education accessible for all students.
Ricketts, who served as governor of Nebraska from 2015 until 2023, said Shore has a “deep love” for the state and would be “an outstanding voice” for the university.
Ricketts and Shore, who have been married for 28 years, have opposing political views. They have donated to opposing political parties and endorsed opposing candidates in presidential elections – even while Ricketts was governor. But they have remained a team throughout the divisive political climate in the United States.
“There’s lots of discussion, but it’s always respectful, and we always listen as much as we speak,” Shore told the Nebraska Examiner, adding that Ricketts is “nothing but supportive” of her political ambitions.
Shore is entering a crowded field of at least four other Democrats seeking to take over Elizabeth O’Connor’s seat on the university’s board of regents.
O’Connor stepped down from her seat in January after being charged with a felony for allegedly driving while intoxicated and causing a crash that left one person seriously injured.
O’Connor’s departure arrived shortly before the university’s chancellor of three years, Rodney Bennett, stepped down from his role following a no-confidence vote from faculty. Bennett had been criticized for controversial budget cuts.
Shore said her experience serving as Nebraska’s first lady and working for the University of South Dakota’s Dean of Residential Life gives her insight into college operations.
“I’ll be able to walk in and have legitimacy with anybody that’s in the room with me, a level of trust,” Shore said.
The University of Nebraska’s Board of Regents primary will be held May 12.
While Shore pursues her own political career, Ricketts is also focused on his re-election.
Ricketts was appointed to serve as Nebraska’s senator in 2022 after former Senator Ben Sasse stepped down. Ricketts then ran in the state’s 2024 special election, defeating the Democratic nominee by roughly 25 percentage points.
Trump has endorsed Ricketts in the upcoming midterms.
