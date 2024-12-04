Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday said he is bringing a convicted criminal who helped plan his futile attempt to overturn the 2020 election to the White House as a senior member of his administration working on trade issues.

In a statement first posted to Truth Social, Trump said he was bringing on Peter Navarro, the former head of the National Trade Council during his first term, as a “Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing.”

“The Senior Counselor position leverages Peter’s broad range of White House experience, while harnessing his extensive Policy analytic and Media skills. His mission will be to help successfully advance and communicate the Trump Manufacturing, Tariff, and Trade Agendas,” Trump said.

Navarro, an economist by training who holds a PhD from Harvard University, formerly taught economics and public policy at the University of California, Irvine and was known mainly as an academic with widely eccentric and out-of-the-mainstream views on trade policy before Trump brought him into the White House during his first term starting in 2017.

After Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, Navarro was instrumental in divising a plan, which he later said he’d dubbed the “Green Bay Sweep,” under which then-vice president Mike Pence would’ve refused to accept electoral votes from swing states won by Biden and instead declared himself and Trump the winner of the election during a joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021.

Pence refused to go along with Navarro’s plan, citing legal opinions which stated he lacked the power to reject electoral votes that had been properly submitted, and after Trump addressed a raucous crowd on the Ellipse ahead of the joint session, a riot ensued during which a mob of the then-president’s supporters sacked the US Capitol and delayed certification of the election.

In February 2022, the House select committee established to investigate the attack on the Capitol issued subpoenas to Navarro for documents and testimony.

He refused to produce documents or appear to give evidence before the panel, and after the House of Representatives voted to hold him in contempt and referred him for prosecution, a District of Columbia grand jury indicted him on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress in June 2022.

More than a year later, a jury convicted Navarro on both counts following a trial in September 2023.

He was sentenced to four months in federal custody, and after courts rejected his appeals he reported to a federal prison in Miami in March 2024.

After completing his sentence, Navarro received a standing ovation as he strode on the stage of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee several hours after walking out of prison.

Navarro appeared emotional at times as he waited the applause to die down before he quipped: “I think you folks just want to know if you can see my MAGA tattoo I got there.”

More follows...