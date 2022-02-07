The billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel plans to resign from Facebook’s board of directors after nearly 18 years, reportedly to focus on conservative politics.

Facebook, now known as Meta, said on Monday that Mr Thiel would not stand for re-election to the board and would depart after this year’s annual shareholder meeting.

A source closed to Mr Thiel told The New York Times that he was quitting in order to devote himself to fundraising for candidates who support Donald Trump in next year’s US midterm elections.

This story is breaking and will be updated.