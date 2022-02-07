The billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel plans to resign from Facebook’s board of directors after nearly 18 years, reportedly to focus on conservative politics.
Facebook, now known as Meta, said on Monday that Mr Thiel would not stand for re-election to the board and would depart after this year’s annual shareholder meeting.
A source closed to Mr Thiel told The New York Times that he was quitting in order to devote himself to fundraising for candidates who support Donald Trump in next year’s US midterm elections.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies