Three days after Donald Trump came within inches of being gravely wounded or killed in what authorities called an assassination attempt, another scary scene was abruptly averted by members of US Capitol Police at the Republican National Convention.

On Tuesday evening, thousands of RNC delegates, staff, and other Republicans poured into the Fiserv Center in Milwaukee for day two of the the GOP nominating contest. While Trump himself as well as his newly-named running mate JD Vance were inside, police officers encountered a man with a ski mask and a gun outside, according to reports.

A 21-year-old man is in custody and awaiting charges Tuesday evening after Milwaukee police said he was stopped by Capitol police officers on a street outside of the RNC security perimeter, which extends for several blocks around the convention center.

According to a statement obtained by Fox News’ Bill Melugin, the man was thought to be acting suspiciously, dressed in a ski mask and wearing a larger tactical backpack on the sweltering, muggy city streets.

A 21-year-old was arrested near the RNC in Milwaukee with a gun and a ski mask, police said ( AP )

Upon searching the individual, troubling discoveries were made: In addition to his ski mask, the man was carrying an “AK-47 pistol”, Fox reported, as well as a mask styled as the horror-movie slasher “Scream”, and a full clip of ammunition.

Milwaukee police confirmed his arrest to a local news outlet, CBS 48.

The Independent has reached out to Capitol police and the Milwaukee Police Department for confirmation of the details surrounding the arrest and the items found on the man during his detention.

Officers with MPD also told multiple outlets Tuesday evening that the man did not have a valid concealed carry permit in Wisconsin or any other state.

The name of the suspect has not been released. Police have not said if they believed the suspect was looking to target the RNC.

The arrest comes days after a 20-year-old gunman got within 500 feet of Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania. The shooter got off shots, wounding the former president in the ear before Secret Service snipers shot the suspect dead. Trump has since appeared at the RNC with a bandage covering his ear as both parties denounced the attempted assassination.