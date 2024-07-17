Support truly

Donald Trump made his second appearance in two days at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, just days after he survived an attempted assassination during a campaign rally.

The former president walked into the Fiserv Forum with a white bandage still covering his right ear, after he was clipped by a bullet fired by a gunman armed with an AR-15-style rifle on Saturday.

The was once again greated with cacophonous applause as he entered the convention hall just after 9pm local time, with supporters in the crowd at the convention hall mimicking the dance moves he has been known to bust out at campaign rallies.

He applauded and pumped his fist while mouthing “thank you” to crowds, before being joined by his newly selected running mate JD Vance. Both men are due to make speeches at the convention this week – on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

On Monday, Trump made his first, surprise, appearance at the RNC, shortly after being formly receiving the GOP nomination for presidential candidate.

Donald Trump arrives at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday evening with his ear still bandaged after Saturday’s assassination attempt ( AFP via Getty Images )

A 20-year-old gunman armed with an AR-15-style rifle fired several rounds toward a rally stage in Pennsylvania on Saturday, nearly killing the former president while he was minutes into his remarks.

Writing on Truth Social the next day Trump said he “cannot allow a ‘shooter,’ or potential assassin, to force a change to scheduling, or anything else.” He arrived in Wisconsin on Sunday night.

Since his official candidacy was announced multiple members of the Republican party have taken to the stage at the convention to sing his praises, many of whom have refererenced the shocking incident.

US House majority leader Steve Scalise – who was himself the victim of a “politically motivated” shooting – said that while he was in hospital, Donald Trump was one of the first to console his family.

During practice for the 2017 year’s Congressional Baseball Game, Scalise was shot and seriously wounded by an anti-Trump domestic terrorist who was targeting Republicans.

Trump was joined again by his newly selected running mate JD Vance ( REUTERS )

The Louisiana congressman underwent treatment for several months, returning to Congress on September 28 that year.

“Lastly, I need to say something about Saturday’s attempt on President Trump’s life,” Scalise told convention attendees on Tuesday.

“Many of you know I was the survivor of a politically motivated shooting in 2017 not many know that while I was fighting for my life, Donald Trump was one of the first to come console my family at the hospital.

“That’s the kind of leader he is – courageous under fire, compassionate towards others. Let’s put Donald Trump back in the White House this November. So, we can make America great again.”

Trump’s former rivals for the GOP candidacy, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, are both scheduled to make speeches on Tuesday night.