Donald Trump made his first public appearance since an assassination attempt at a campaign rally when he appeared at the Republican National Convention on Monday night.

The former president had a bandage covering his ear, showing the wound from the bullet.

Trump made a surprise appearance on the stage at the Fiserv Forum hours after he formally clinched the Republican Party’s presidential nomination and announced Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate.

Shortly after 9 pm, the former president was spotted in the hallway before walking out to the convention floor. He pumped his fist and clapped as Lee Greenwood sang “God Bless the USA.”

Trump shook the hands of Tucker Carlson, his children and a host of others during the apperance that was joined with a standing ovation. He then stood next to Vance as he waved to the crowd and clapped.

Chants of “USA, USA, USA” then rang from the crowd.

On Saturday, a 20-year-old gunman armed with an AR-15-style rifle fired several rounds toward a campaign rally stage in Pennsylvania, nearly killing the former president while he was minutes into his remarks.

Trump initially planned to delay his appearance at the convention until later this week, before he is scheduled to deliver remarks in a closing address to formally accept the party’s nomination.

But on his Truth Social on Sunday, he said he “cannot allow a ‘shooter,’ or potential assassin, to force a change to scheduling, or anything else.” Trump arrived in Wisconsin on Sunday night.

A bullet fired by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooke grazed Trump’s ear, and blood streamed from the former president’s head and streaked across his face as his Secret Service detail swarmed around him.

Bomb-making materials were also discovered inside his vehicle and at his home. Law enforcement officials have yet to determine a motive, and investigators have not yet discovered any evidence of his social media footprint or writings that indicate whether he was ideologically motivated.

The FBI is investigating the case as an unsuccessful assassination attempt and as an act of domestic terrorism.

Crooks, who is registered as a Republican in voter records, was fatally shot by a Secret Service sniper moments after gunfire erupted.

This is a developing story