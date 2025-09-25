More young adults today believe political violence can be justified: poll

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new poll from YouGov has found that 20 percent of 18- to 29-year-olds, commonly known as Generation Z, think that political violence is sometimes justified.

Respondents were surveyed on September 11, a day after right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University. A total of 2643 US adults were interviewed as part of the study.

The findings mean that members of Gen Z are more in favor of political violence than any other group.

Millennials were the second-largest group, with 14 percent of people aged 30-49 stating it could sometimes be justified.

Meanwhile, just 8 percent of 45-64-year-olds and 3 percent of people aged over 65 said that political violence was sometimes acceptable.

open image in gallery Twenty percent of Gen Z said that political violence is sometimes justifiable, a day after the assassination of Charlie Kirk ( AP )

Lucas Walsh, professor of youth politics at Monash University, told Newsweek that Generation Z’s more aggressive view on politics has its roots in a darkening political climate.

He says American teenagers and young adults have grown up in the shadow of the “climate crisis, cost-of-living pressures, geopolitical conflict, and the divisive platforms of social media.”

In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s death, Utah Governor Spencer Cox has also said that social media has played a “direct role” in fuelling violence in the US.

“I believe that social media has played a direct role in every single assassination and assassination attempt that we have seen over the last five, six years,” he told NBC News’ Meet The Press.

open image in gallery There has been a spike in political violence in America over the last year, including two assassination attempts against Donald Trump ( AP )

Over the last year, the U.S. has seen a spike in political violence, including two assassination attempts against Donald Trump during the 2024 Presidential Campaign.

The first attempt, in Butler, Pennsylvania, saw the Republican being shot in the ear before he chanted “fight, fight, fight.” A picture of Trump being removed from the stage with his fist in the air quickly went viral on social media.

Months later, Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was shot and killed in December 2024.

Luigi Mangione was arrested following the killing, with investigators finding him in possession of a manifesto which described insurers as “parasites” and that the problem needed “brutal honesty”. Mangione denies being involved in the shooting.

open image in gallery Luigi Mangione became the center of online discourse around political violence after he was accused of killing an insurance CEO ( New York Post )

In the weeks following Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the Trump administration was quick to blame the “radical left” and left-wing rhetoric for the increase in political violence.

His vice president, JD Vance, also blamed “left-wing extremism”.

However, Democrats have pointed to the president’s own rhetoric, including Trump’s claim that he “feels” hate for his enemies while speaking at Kirk’s memorial.

“Let’s take a hard look at where this violence is really coming from.

“Seventy-six percent of extremist killings are committed by far-right extremists, and four percent by far-left extremists.

“I condemn that four percent, but as a country we must be honest about the true source of this violence,” Seth Moulton, a Democratic Congressman, told CNN.