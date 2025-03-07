Voters still unconvinced that Democrats have any plan to tackle Trump, new poll shows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Voters are not convinced Democrats have a plan to take on President Donald Trump, a new poll has found.

Fifty percent of respondents said they voted for Trump in the presidential election, while 48 percent said they voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Forty-eight percent now say they disapprove of Trump’s handling of his job, while 47 percent approve, according to the survey results by Blueprint, a liberal firm, that polled 1,383 voters between February 16 and 17.

When asked what voters thought of the Democrats' response to the election, 40 percent said the party doesn’t have a strategy for responding to Trump. Another 24 percent said the Democratic Party has a strategy but it’s not working.

An additional 26 percent said they weren’t sure how to respond.

President Donald Trump arrives to address a joint session of Congress as Representative Melanie Stansbury, a Democrat from New Mexico, holds a sign at the Capitol on Tuesday reading: "This is not normal.” ( (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP) )

The apparent uncertainty and lack of a united strategy emerged earlier this week as Democrats protested Trump in very different ways during his speech before a joint session of Congress Tuesday. Several female Democratic lawmakers lined the U.S. Capitol aisles donning bright pink clothing to show support for women and reproductive rights.

Representative Al Green of Texas protested the beginning of Trump’s speech until he was removed by the Sergeant at Arms at House Speaker Mike Johnson’s direction. Green yelled: “You have no mandate” and shook his cane at the president to protest Trump’s reported scheme to slash Medicaid until he was ejected.

Outside the chamber, Green, 77, vowed to introduce articles of impeachment against the president.

Other party members held up signs during the reading “this is not normal” and “false” as Trump spoke from the dais.

Party members were criticized on social media for refusing to clap, stand or acknowledge the president’s guests, including 13-year-old cancer survivor DJ Daniel, whom Trump named an honorary Secret Service agent during his remarks.

Several lawmakers walked out of the speech at different points, including Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, an Independent.

Trump also faced backlash for his condemnation of Democrats. At one point, he attacked Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren by using a Native American name as an insult, which has been slammed by organizations representing the community.

On Thursday, Republican lawmakers moved to censure Green in an official disapproval of his conduct. They were joined by 10 Democrats.

Maryland Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin, said he had considered moving instead to censure the president for using a “racial and ethnic slur” against Warren.

However, “I would prefer to stand by the tradition of free speech and even the tradition of heckling,” Raskin said from the House floor.