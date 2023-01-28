Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Biden calls video of Tyre Nichols video ‘horrific’ and ‘painful reminder’ Black and Brown Americans face

Eric Garcia
Saturday 28 January 2023 00:48
Comments
(Getty Images)

President Joe Biden called a video revealing the beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers “horrific” and said it was a “painful reminder” of the fear Black and Brown Americans face regularly, while calling for peaceful demonstrations.

“Like so many, I was outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in Tyre Nichols’ death,” the president said in a statement Friday evening. “It is yet another painful reminder of the profound fear and trauma, the pain, and the exhaustion that Black and Brown Americans experience every single day.”

Memphis police released the video on Friday evening of five former officers from the department beating Mr Nichols, who died three days later. The chief of police had warned that the video showed a violation of “basic human rights.”

Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith were all charged with second-degree murder on Thursday.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in