Virtual event series
President Joe Biden’s first year in office: experts examine the highs and lows
Watch back The Independent’s virtual event as Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, Dr Julie Norman, Eric Garcia and David Taintor discuss the first year of Joe Biden’s presidency
President Joe Biden assumed office in the wake of the 6 January Capitol insurrection, which shocked the American public and prompted questions about the stability of US democracy. In the end, Mr Biden successfully assumed office on 20 January, after four chaotic years of Donald Trump in the White House.
From the chaotic and rushed withdrawal from Afghanistan to record job growth and spiking inflation, The Independent’s senior US news editor David Taintor hosted a panel discussion on the first year of Mr Biden’s term. US Rep Hakeem Jeffries, chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, joined the panel to discuss the Biden presidency and Congress’ legislative priorities.
Watch the event’s video in full below:
Eric Garcia, The Independent’s senior Washington correspondent and DC bureau chief, and Dr Julie Norman, a lecturer and expert on US politics at University College London, also joined the event.
Congressman Jeffries provided a revealing retelling of his experience barricading in the US Capitol building during the Jan 6 riot and his reaction to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi running for reelection.
The panel also discussed whether Democrats could expect to retain their majorities in the US House and Senate, with Dr Norman and Mr Garcia agreeing that the party faces long odds in the midterm elections.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies