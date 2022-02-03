President Joe Biden’s first year in office: experts examine the highs and lows

President Joe Biden assumed office in the wake of the 6 January Capitol insurrection, which shocked the American public and prompted questions about the stability of US democracy. In the end, Mr Biden successfully assumed office on 20 January, after four chaotic years of Donald Trump in the White House.

From the chaotic and rushed withdrawal from Afghanistan to record job growth and spiking inflation, The Independent’s senior US news editor David Taintor hosted a panel discussion on the first year of Mr Biden’s term. US Rep Hakeem Jeffries, chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, joined the panel to discuss the Biden presidency and Congress’ legislative priorities.

Watch the event’s video in full below:

✕ A year of President Biden

Eric Garcia, The Independent’s senior Washington correspondent and DC bureau chief, and Dr Julie Norman, a lecturer and expert on US politics at University College London, also joined the event.

Congressman Jeffries provided a revealing retelling of his experience barricading in the US Capitol building during the Jan 6 riot and his reaction to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi running for reelection.

The panel also discussed whether Democrats could expect to retain their majorities in the US House and Senate, with Dr Norman and Mr Garcia agreeing that the party faces long odds in the midterm elections.