Watch live as Ron DeSantis makes presidential campaign speech in New Hampshire

Watch live as Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis speaks in New Hampshire on Tuesday 27 June.

The Florida governor appears to be the preferred candidate among right-leaning millionaires, according to the latest CNBC Millionaire Survey, and is addressing crowds in the key state.

His speech will in part focus on US border control issues, soon after Mr DeSantis met with sheriffs in Arizona and defended his state’s recent decision to fly migrants from the US-Mexico border to Sacramento, California.

The move has been widely derided as a cruel political stunt but, the Florida governor insists it is above board because the west coast state had essentially invited migrants in with its liberal immigration policies.

“I think the border should be closed. I don’t think we should have any of this,” Mr DeSantis said recently.

“But if there’s a policy to have an open border, then I think the sanctuary jurisdictions should be the ones that have to bear that.”