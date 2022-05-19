✕ Close 'Great guy': Trump endorses Dr Mehmet Oz in Republican primary for Senate race

With almost all the results now in from Tuesday’s key primary elections, strong performances by several Donald Trump-backed candidates underscore the former president’s ongoing clout within the party – but it was far from a perfect scorecard, with North Carolina Republicans throwing out Trump-backed congressman Madison Cawthorn in his primary.

The scandal-hit Mr Cawthorn’s defeat has met with celebration among the ex-president’s critics, including within the Republican Party – where even many in the establishment wanted to see the congressman removed from office because of his extreme statements and outlandish behaviour.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has taken to Truth Social to baselessly suggest mail-in ballots were fraudulent in Pennsylvania, where his chosen Senate candidate Dr Mehmet Oz is locked in a tight battle with former hedge fund executive David McCormick.

With only a small portion of the vote yet to be counted, the two men are just a tiny number of votes apart, putting them within the 0.5-point margin that triggers an automatic recount – and raising the possibility that mail-in votes could put Mr McCormick ahead.