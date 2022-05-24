Primaries 2022 – live: Herschel Walker and Brian Kemp confident in Georgia as Mo Brooks makes Alabama comeback
Mo Brooks uses footage of himself in aftermath of mass shooting in campaign ad
Key primaries in several US states tomorrow will see high-profile Republican candidates facing off against each other and in some cases trying to triumph over rivals endorsed by Donald Trump.
In Georgia, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp looks set to cruise to victory over his main challenger, Trump endorsee and former senator David Perdue, whose campaign has failed to catch fire despite the ex-president’s loud interventions. Mike Pence will be campaigning for Mr Kemp today.
Georgia’s GOP senate primary, meanwhile, is almost certain to see the nomination of controversial ex-footballer Herschel Walker, a very popular grassroots figure whose sometimes erratic behaviour, business dealings and history of personal problems have left some Republicans worried he may not be able to defeat Democrat Raphael Warnock in November.
And in Alabama, Congressman Mo Brooks looks to be making a comeback in the Republican senate race despite having lost Mr Trump’s endorsement earlier this year. At the time he was sinking in the polls, and also called on his supporters to start “moving on” from the 2020 election, thus provoking Mr Trump’s disdain. However, he has continued to campaign with pictures of himself speaking outside the White House on 6 January 2021.
Meet Brian Kemp: The man who could deal a blow to Donald Trump in Georgia
Georgia’s Brian Kemp may become known, at least after Tuesday, as the man who did the impossible: Defeat a candidate backed by Donald Trump in a Republican primary in the deep south.
That certainly looks to be the case as the incumbent governor charges into Tuesday’s primary with a double-digit polling lead over David Perdue, the Trump acolyte who looks to be set to deliver the former president his first defeat of the 2022 primary season.
Progressive state senator to launch campaign aimed at rebuking DCCC chair
Progressives are opening fire on Sean Patrick Maloney, the establishment-aligned chair of the Democrats’ House campaign wing after Mr Maloney declined to run in a congressional seat considered to be at risk in November for the chance instead to run in a seat currently occupied by another Democrat.
New York state Senator Alessandra Biaggi announced on Monday that she was launching a primary campaign against Mr Maloney for the newly redrawn seat. She already has the backing of one New York congressman incensed at Mr Maloney’s apparent willingness to oust another Democratic congressman to save his own skin, and could pick up more endorsements from members of the congressional delegation in days ahead.
The situation is brewing in a troubling manner for Mr Maloney, who as chair of the Democrats’ campaign arm will likely have to face questions about why he chose to battle a Democrat in a midterm election year instead of a Republican.
Could a Mo Brooks surge deal a second blow to Donald Trump on Tuesday?
Donald Trump is already likely bracing for the defeat of his chosen candiate in the Georgia gubernatorial primary on Tuesday. But in neighbouring Alabama, a surging Mo Brooks could be poised to deal him a double-tap defeat.
The congressman is surging in the race, according to a poll released late last week, and now sits only a few percentage points behind Katie Britt, the frontrunner. Ms Britt or Mr Brooks would need 50 per cent to avoid a June runoff, and if Mr Brooks comes out ahead of Ms Britt tomorrow it could be a serious sign that Donald Trump’s endorsement is not the powerful force it used to be.
Legal battles continue in Pennsylvania
The Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary continues to drag on without a winner after Dr Mehmet Oz and David McCormick headed to a recount last week with just a small fraction of the vote separating the two frontrunners.
On Monday, Mr McCormick’s campaign filed a new lawsuit seeking ballots without a handwritten date (but otherwise received on-time) be counted.
GOP gubernatorial candidate makes racially-charged attack against Stacey Abrams
In a shocking clip that made the rounds on Twitter on Monday ahead of his likely defeat in Tuesday’s gubernatorial primary election, David Perdue is seen accusing Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate in the race, of “demeaning her own race”.
He also told her to “go back where she came from”, despite Ms Abrams having lived in Georgia for decades.
Watch below:
Madison Cawthorn faces Ethics Committee investigation
Less than a week after losing his Republican primary in North Carolina’s 11th district, Madison Cawthorn is now facing a new scandal.
The House Ethics Committee says it is investigating the freshman, lame-duck congressman for allegedly promoting a cryptocurrency in which he had a business interest as well as for an alleged relationship with a male staffer - whom he has described as his third cousin.
Stacey Abrams hit by Kemp after declaring Georgia ‘worst state in the country'
Stacey Abrams, the sole Democrat running for governor in Tuesday’s primary elections, is already being attacked by Republicans after making a strong criticism of her home state at a recent campaign event.
“I am tired of hearing about being the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live,” she declared at a dinner in Gwinnett County over the weekend, citing statistics including maternal mortality rates.
“Georgia is capable of greatness, we just need greatness to be in our governor’s office," she continued. ”We need someone who actually believes in bringing all of us in there together."
But the frontrunner in Tuesday’s GOP gubernatorial primary, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp, disagreed.
“Stacey Abrams may think differently, but I believe Georgia is the best state to live, work, and raise a family,” he tweeted.
Pence breaks with Trump in Georgia primary
Mike Pence is joining the effort aimed at halting Donald Trump’s attempts to oust Georgia’s governor and install David Perdue, the state’s former US senator who has maintained that victory was “stolen” from Mr Trump in the state in 2020.
The former vice president is on the ground in the state on the eve of Georgia’s primary elections stumping for incumbent Brian Kemp, who earned Mr Trump’s ire in 2020 by refusing to call on the state legislature to launch an investigation into the 2020 election or overturn the state’s results.
Mr Perdue’s campaign appears to be trailing the incumbent by a significant margin and as a result Tuesday could represent the first major defeat of the former president in the 2022 election season.
Competitive Texas primary will have runoff on Tuesday
Democrats around the country are turning their attention to Texas this week, where Jessica Cisneros is hoping to unseat the House’s last anti-abortion Democrat.
Ms Cisneros’s campaign is well within striking distance of Rep Henry Cuellar, a conservative Democrat who faces criticism for his opposition to codifying Roe vs Wade into law amid the Court’s apparent plans to overturn it. She was behind Mr Cuellar by 2.1 per cent in the March primary election which also featured a third candidate who took more than 4 per cent of the overall vote. If those voters are defined by anti-incumbent sentiment, Ms Cisneros could take the lead on Tuesday.
Mr Cuellar also faces questions about his potential involvement in an FBI investigation; his home was raided by the agency earlier this year, but his attorney maintains that he is not the target of a probe.
Stacey Abrams hopes to recapture the magic in 2022
Stacey Abrams is facing another tough general election after Tuesday, when she will advance to the contest after running unopposed for her party’s gubernatorial nomination.
The second-time candidate came within a few points of defeating Brian Kemp, the incumbent governor, in 2018 and hopes that her years of work building up a voter registration effort in the state will drive her to victory this time around.
But her campaign faces ” fundamental headwinds,” according to campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo, due to the Democrats’ unfavorable 2022 midterm map.
“Our mission is to define Stacey before anybody else gets a chance to undermine her or to define here in a way that’s inaccurate," Ms Groh-Wargo added.
