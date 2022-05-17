Primary election day 2022 – live: Dr Oz and Madison Cawthorn hope Trump support propels them to victory
Donald Trump’s favoured candidates are facing their GOP rivals today in Pennsylvania and North Carolina while elsewhere races are being held in Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho.
In North Carolina, the former president’s pick for the US Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen Richard Burr, a Republican, is Ted Budd who according to most polling holds a comfortable lead over Pat McCrory, the state’s former govenor.
Madison Cawthorn, the embattled first-term congressman who has been buried under a heap of scandals in recent months, is also hoping to prevail in the contested primary for North Carolina’s 11th congressional district. He remains in the lead, according to sparse polling, though his support has plummeted as the scandals piled up.
Pennsylvania is another test of the former president’s political strength. Mr Trump has endorsed Dr Mehmet Oz, celebrity TV doctor who hopes to capture the GOP’s nomination to succeed retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey. On the Democratic side, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is expected to coast to victory easily in the Democratic primary over his opponents Conor Lamb and Malcolm Kenyatta. Mr Fetterman suffered a mild stroke over the weekend, but has vowed to remain in the race.
Trump phones in to Oz event in Pennsylvania
Donald Trump is selective with his in-person appearances on the campaign trail these days, restricting himself mainly to rallies in carefully chosen states with candidates he has heartily endorsed. He held such an event for Dr Mehmet Oz not long ago, but since it became clear the TV medic is in danger of losing his primary, Mr Trump has not appeared in Pennsylvania again.
However, an Oz campaign event last night – billed as a “telerally” – saw the president dial in on speakerphone to address a roomful of supporters, reassuring them that the candidate was in fact pro-life and pro-gun. Dr Oz’s long record of relatively liberal positions on both issues is the main strike against him for many conservatives, who have been resistant to his entreaties despite Mr Trump’s backing.
Barnette attacked over Jan 6...by Fox News
Pictures showing Kathy Barnette at the 6 January 2021 march on the US Capitol have met with a furious reception among those already alarmed by her rise – and it’s not just Democrats who are angry.
On his show last night, Fox News’s Sean Hannity ramped up his steady opposition to Ms Barnette with a segment on the “mystery” surrounding her.
Mr Hannity has been a longtime supporter of Dr Oz as well as Donald Trump, a double affiliation that (all complaints about her extremism aside) has turned him against Ms Barnette since she first came onto the radar.
Pro-Israel group pours hundreds of thousands into effort to defeat progressive in Pennsylvania
The group that serves as the political arm of AIPAC, the Israel lobby’s largest organisation in the US, has poured more than $1m into a Pennsylvania House race to defeat a progressive, Summer Lee, who looks poised to defeat attorney Steve Irwin in the district’s Democratic primary.
Mr Irwin is a former GOP staffer and AIPAC itself is currently facing pointed criticism from the left for its refusal to explain why it supported Republican candidates who fought to overturn the 2020 election results last year. But the organisation’s money could still turn the tide in Pennsylvania.
Read more from The Intercept:
Kathy Barnette organised buses to DC on Jan 6
Upstart Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette's involvement in January 6 was much deeper than previously known.
A CNN KFile investigation published on the eve of Pennsylvania's primary elections revealed that Ms Barnette organised Trump supporters to attend protests in DC on the day of the riot, even boasting that she would bring three buses of "pissed off patriots" to the city in an interview on 5 January 2021.
Read more at CNN:
Can Madison Cawthorn survive Thom Tillis?
Freshman Congressman Madison Cawthorn has no shortage of political foes but one of his most dangerous in his home state is Thom Tillis, the state’s junior Republican senator who will become the senior senator in January following the retirement of Richard Burr.
Mr Tillis is pouring his own super PAC’s money behind the effort to oust the Trump-endorsed Mr Cawthorn, who is beset by a myriad of scandals.
Read more from The Independent’s Eric Garcia:
This is the Republican Senator determined to bury Madison Cawthorn
I’ve known Thom Tillis for over a decade, and I can tell you exactly why he’s taken such personal offense to Cawthorn’s behavior. He’s unlikely to forget the insult
Ted Budd looks poised to coast to victory with Trump’s support
North Carolina Congressman Ted Budd is poised to claim victory on Tuesday over the state’s former governor in the race to be the GOP nominee for the seat held by retiring Sen Richard Burr.
His ascendancy is being buoyed by Donald Trump’s endorsement as well as that of the affluent Club for Growth, which has poured millions behind Mr Budd after breaking with the former president and being burned by Josh Mandel’s defeat in Ohio.
Mr Budd’s success despite running against an opponent who started with far greater name recognition is a sign of the clear power that Donald Trump still wields.
Read more in this profile of the race from the Associated Press:
North Carolina Senate race tests Trump's endorsement power
When Ted Budd won a surprise endorsement from former President Donald Trump last year, he was a little-known congressman running for a Senate seat in North Carolina against some of the state’s most recognizable Republicans, including a former governor
ICYMI: Madison Cawthorn says he’s being treated unfairly
Embattled congressman Madison Cawthorn has blamed many of the scandals he faces on opposition from the DC establishment, which he has accused of opposing his efforts to support Donald Trump in Washington.
But many of his more recent negative headlines stem from decisions he made in his personal life that have come back to bite him.
Read more in The Independent:
Madison Cawthorn says someone is out to get him – is he right?
North Carolina congressman is battling his own party both in public and private
Barnette slams frontrunner Dr Oz for insufficient Trump support on eve of primary
Kathy Barnette is focusing her fire on Dr Oz as the final hours of the GOP Senate primary in Pennsylvania tick down.
In a tweet posted on Monday afternoon, Ms Barnette questioned why the Trump-loving Mehmet Oz had not voted in the 2018 midterm elections, when Democrats took control of the House.
Less-watched race in Oregon will be test of Biden’s endorsement
A congressman running for his eighth term in the House will face a test on Tuesday to prove whether President Joe Biden’s endorsement is enough to make a difference in his race against Jamie McLeod-Skinner, a progressive who has vowed to support Mr Biden’s agenda if she beats his favoured candidate tomorrow.
Rep Kurt Schrader was the first candidate endorsed by the president in 2022, but sparse polls have indicated that his primary race could be close.
Read more in The Associated Press:
Biden's leadership of Democrats faces test in next primaries
A new round of primary elections across the U.S. this week is exposing heightened tensions within the Democratic Party
AP analysis: Voters returning to in-person polling stations
The vote-by-mail craze that was sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic is “receding”, according to The Associated Press.
Primary elections in four states including Georgia and Ohio, which recently held elections, have all shown a massive trend towards in-person voting as the US’s handling of the pandemic has shifted dramatically towards favouring a return to normal life, even as the US has just passed 1 million dead from the virus.
Read more in the AP:
