✕ Close 'Great guy': Trump endorses Dr Mehmet Oz in Republican primary for Senate race

Donald Trump’s favoured candidates are facing their GOP rivals today in Pennsylvania and North Carolina while elsewhere races are being held in Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho.

In North Carolina, the former president’s pick for the US Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen Richard Burr, a Republican, is Ted Budd who according to most polling holds a comfortable lead over Pat McCrory, the state’s former govenor.

Madison Cawthorn, the embattled first-term congressman who has been buried under a heap of scandals in recent months, is also hoping to prevail in the contested primary for North Carolina’s 11th congressional district. He remains in the lead, according to sparse polling, though his support has plummeted as the scandals piled up.

Pennsylvania is another test of the former president’s political strength. Mr Trump has endorsed Dr Mehmet Oz, celebrity TV doctor who hopes to capture the GOP’s nomination to succeed retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey. On the Democratic side, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is expected to coast to victory easily in the Democratic primary over his opponents Conor Lamb and Malcolm Kenyatta. Mr Fetterman suffered a mild stroke over the weekend, but has vowed to remain in the race.