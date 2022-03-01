A record 54 LGBT+ candidates are running in Texas primary
Fifty-four LGBT+ candidates are entering the race in Texas this year
There are a record number of “out” LGBT+ candidates running in the 2022 Texas primary election, according to one political action committee.
The LGBTQ Victory Fund said 54 LGBT+ candidates are running for political nominations, which is about double the number of 2020 LGBT+ candidates – when 28 ran for office.
There are 31 elected openly LGBT+ officials in Texas, six of whom are in the Texas state legislature, while there are 20 “out” LGBT+ people running for House and Senate seats.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has seven Republican opponents in Tuesday’s Republican primary. He is running for a third term. Mr Abbott recently called for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate “child abuse” where gender-affirming care like gender reassignment surgery and puberty-blocking medications has taken place.
“I am deeply concerned about the onslaught of attacks on LGBTQ people, and especially trans people, here in Texas,” said Annise Parker, former Houston Mayor and president, and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund.
“However, I remain optimistic and inspired by the qualified out LGBTQ candidates running to represent our community and stand up against this hate,” continued Ms Parker.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies