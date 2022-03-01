A record 54 LGBT+ candidates are running in Texas primary

There are a record number of “out” LGBT+ candidates running in the 2022 Texas primary election, according to one political action committee.

The LGBTQ Victory Fund said 54 LGBT+ candidates are running for political nominations, which is about double the number of 2020 LGBT+ candidates – when 28 ran for office.

There are 31 elected openly LGBT+ officials in Texas, six of whom are in the Texas state legislature, while there are 20 “out” LGBT+ people running for House and Senate seats.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has seven Republican opponents in Tuesday’s Republican primary. He is running for a third term. Mr Abbott recently called for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate “child abuse” where gender-affirming care like gender reassignment surgery and puberty-blocking medications has taken place.

“I am deeply concerned about the onslaught of attacks on LGBTQ people, and especially trans people, here in Texas,” said Annise Parker, former Houston Mayor and president, and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund.

“However, I remain optimistic and inspired by the qualified out LGBTQ candidates running to represent our community and stand up against this hate,” continued Ms Parker.