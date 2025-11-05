Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

California voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly passed Proposition 50, a ballot initiative to temporarily redraw the state’s congressional maps that could add as many as five Democratic seats to Congress.

The Associated Press called the race, with over 64 percent of Californians voting yes on the measure and 65 percent of overall votes counted.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, a major proponent of the measure, celebrated the Prop 50’s passage and said it was necessary to counter Donald Trump, who he accused of trying to intimidate voters ahead of the 2026 midterms through actions like sending the military and National Guard troops to largely Democrat-led U.S. cities.

“Tonight, after poking the bear, this bear roared, with unprecedented turnout in a special election,” Newsom said in a victory speech.

“None of use however are naive,” he added. “This is a pattern. This is a practice. Donald Trump‘s efforts to rig the midterm election continue to this day... Donald Trump does not believe in free and fair elections.”

open image in gallery The California plan will give Democrats the chance to pick up as many as five additional seats in Congress during the 2026 midterm elections ( AP )

The new maps will be in effect through 2030, at which point the state will resume its independent redistricting commission process.

Newsom had argued the measure was necessary after Donald Trump encouraged Texas lawmakers this summer to embark on a rare mid-decade redistricting that may add as many as five GOP seats to Congress.

“We’re neutralizing what occurred and we’re giving the American people a fair chance,” Newsom said in August when he signed the legislation to put the plan before for voters. “Because when all things are equal and we’re all playing by the same set of rules, there’s no question the Republican party will be the minority party in the House of Representatives.”

open image in gallery California Gov. Gavin Newsom argued the proposition was necessary to counter what he sees as President Trump’s anti-democratic tactics across the country ( AP )

After polls opened across the Golden State, President Trump claimed that the “unconstitutional” vote was “a giant scam” because “the entire process, in particular the Voting itself, is RIGGED.”

He claimed that mail-in ballots in the state were under “very serious legal and criminal review” without providing any details.

Prominent Democrats including former President Barack Obama threw their support behind the California initiative.

The Yes on 50 camp spent over $50 million in advertising.

open image in gallery Donald Trump urged Texas lawmakers to redistrict to add more potential GOP seats in Congress earlier this year ( REUTERS )

Charles Munger Jr., the leader funder opposing the ballot initiative, lamented the result.

“I oppose partisan gerrymandering in any state, regardless of the party initiating it,” he said in a statement to CalMatters.

Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, a strong advocate for the state’s independent district process, was among the most prominent opponents of Proposition 50.

"It doesn't make any sense to me that because we have to fight Trump, to become Trump," Schwarzenegger said in September. "Two wrongs don't make a right."

open image in gallery Gov. Gavin Newsom have sparred for months, including over the president’s decision to send the National Guard to Los Angeles over the objection of local leaders ( AFP via Getty Images )

California launched its redistricting plan after Texas passed a similar effort over the summer at the urging of Donald Trump, who argued he was “entitled” to more seats in the Lone Star State given his support there during the 2024 election.

In addition to California and Texas, 10 states are considering new map-drawing efforts, as Republicans and Democrats jostle for position ahead of the 2026 midterms, where the GOP will have to defend its slim six-seat majority in the House.