Californian voters back new congressional map to boost Democrats in response to Texas ‘gerrymandering’
California Gov. Gavin Newsom spearheaded the ballot initiative after Texas carved out additional GOP seats at the urging of Donald Trump
California voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly passed Proposition 50, a ballot initiative to temporarily redraw the state’s congressional maps that could add as many as five Democratic seats to Congress.
The Associated Press called the race, with over 64 percent of Californians voting yes on the measure and 65 percent of overall votes counted.
Gov. Gavin Newsom, a major proponent of the measure, celebrated the Prop 50’s passage and said it was necessary to counter Donald Trump, who he accused of trying to intimidate voters ahead of the 2026 midterms through actions like sending the military and National Guard troops to largely Democrat-led U.S. cities.
“Tonight, after poking the bear, this bear roared, with unprecedented turnout in a special election,” Newsom said in a victory speech.
“None of use however are naive,” he added. “This is a pattern. This is a practice. Donald Trump‘s efforts to rig the midterm election continue to this day... Donald Trump does not believe in free and fair elections.”
The new maps will be in effect through 2030, at which point the state will resume its independent redistricting commission process.
Newsom had argued the measure was necessary after Donald Trump encouraged Texas lawmakers this summer to embark on a rare mid-decade redistricting that may add as many as five GOP seats to Congress.
“We’re neutralizing what occurred and we’re giving the American people a fair chance,” Newsom said in August when he signed the legislation to put the plan before for voters. “Because when all things are equal and we’re all playing by the same set of rules, there’s no question the Republican party will be the minority party in the House of Representatives.”
After polls opened across the Golden State, President Trump claimed that the “unconstitutional” vote was “a giant scam” because “the entire process, in particular the Voting itself, is RIGGED.”
He claimed that mail-in ballots in the state were under “very serious legal and criminal review” without providing any details.
Prominent Democrats including former President Barack Obama threw their support behind the California initiative.
The Yes on 50 camp spent over $50 million in advertising.
Charles Munger Jr., the leader funder opposing the ballot initiative, lamented the result.
“I oppose partisan gerrymandering in any state, regardless of the party initiating it,” he said in a statement to CalMatters.
Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, a strong advocate for the state’s independent district process, was among the most prominent opponents of Proposition 50.
"It doesn't make any sense to me that because we have to fight Trump, to become Trump," Schwarzenegger said in September. "Two wrongs don't make a right."
California launched its redistricting plan after Texas passed a similar effort over the summer at the urging of Donald Trump, who argued he was “entitled” to more seats in the Lone Star State given his support there during the 2024 election.
In addition to California and Texas, 10 states are considering new map-drawing efforts, as Republicans and Democrats jostle for position ahead of the 2026 midterms, where the GOP will have to defend its slim six-seat majority in the House.
