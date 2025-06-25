Protesters in wheelchairs cuffed with zip-ties during Capitol demonstrations against Medicaid cuts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A group of protesters, some in wheelchairs, were arrested and zip-tied on Capitol Hill and dragged out by police officers as they demonstrated against proposed cuts to Medicaid in Republicans' massive spending package.

Proposed cuts could mean that some 10 million low-income Americans would lose coverage over the course of the next 10 years. The legislation would also put in place additional work requirements for those using the program.

At least 33 people were arrested for “illegally demonstrating” inside the Russell Senate Rotunda, a Capitol Police spokesperson told The Independent on Wednesday.

The group was arrested for “crowding, obstructing, and incommoding,” police said.

Another protester was arrested for allegedly crossing a police line, police told The Independent.

open image in gallery Protesters in wheelchairs were cuffed with zip-ties as they protested proposed cuts to Medicaid on June 25 ( AP )

“It should be noted that there are other places on Capitol Grounds where people can lawfully demonstrate without issue,” the agency said in a statement.

Protesters chanted slogans such as “no cuts to Medicaid” and “kill the bill.” Other protesters unfurled a banner stating “Senate Republicans don’t kill us” on one of the staircases.

Police quickly confiscated it.

open image in gallery Protesters unfurled banners and chanted ‘kill the bill’ as Congress prepares to vote on Trump’s sweeping legislation that include steep cuts to Medicaid ( AP )

open image in gallery Capitol Police officers arrested 33 people for ‘illegally demonstrating’ ( AP )

The demonstrations took place ahead of President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July deadline to pass the legislation. The initial votes on the legislation, a version of which has already passed the House, are expected as soon as Thursday or Friday.

Medicaid cuts are widely unpopular among congressional Democrats and even some Republicans who represent rural areas with hospitals that rely on federal funding to stay open to serve lower-income patients. Another group of Republicans are pushing for a $15 billion “stabilization fund” specifically for such hospitals.

Some Republican senators and members of the House have noted that they’re still not sure what’s even going to be in the final version of the bill. White House officials have said they expect to have the final text this week.

With narrow majorities in both the House and the Senate, Republicans can’t afford to lose many votes against a Democratic party unified in opposition to the bill. Republican North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis has warned his own party that the cuts could be wildly unpopular.

Tillis has handed out flyers outlining why the legislation is bad for North Carolina, exactly because of the cuts to Medicaid, Punchbowl News noted. He argued that Republicans up for re-election next year — including him — will face negative consequences if it passes.