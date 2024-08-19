Support truly

Protesters have broken through a fence set up by police near the site of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on its opening day in Chicago, Illinois, as thousands took to the streets to voice their opposition to the war in Gaza.

Footage online showed a few dozen people breaking away from a larger march, and taking down pieces of the erected security fence.

The protests happened on Monday, ahead of an address by Joe Biden, who has previously been the target of intense criticism from pro-Palestinian groups, including the marchers.

“Biden, you can’t hide. We charge you with genocide,” the marchers chanted amid the beating of drums. They also referred to him as “Genocide Joe” and lodged similar chants at Vice President Kamala Harris.

Protesters break through security fence on first night of Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois ( REUTERS )

Protesters said their plans have not changed since Biden left the race and the party quickly rallied behind Harris, who will formally accept the Democratic nomination this week at the DNC – closing it out with remarks on Thursday.

Activists said they were ready to amplify their progressive message before the nation’s top Democratic leaders.

“We have to play our part in the belly of the beast to stop the genocide, to end US aid to Israel and stand with Palestine,” said Hatem Abudayyeh, a spokesperson for the Coalition to March on the DNC, which includes hundreds of organizations.

The heavy police presence at the march included Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling, who walked in a group of officers ahead of the protesters on Monday.

Demonstrators stand in front of riot police officers during the rally March on the DNC’ on the sidelines of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Monday ( REUTERS )

Organizers had hoped at least 20,000 people would take part in Monday’s rally and march, but it appeared that only a few thousand were present when the march began, though city officials declined to give a crowd estimate.

The Chicago area has one of the largest Palestinian communities in the nation, and buses were bringing activists from all over the country, according to The Associated Press.

Taylor Cook, an organizer with the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, traveled from Atlanta for the march. Cook told the AP that the group was pushing all Democrats to call for an end to aid to Israel, with a particular focus on Harris.

“We’re saying to Kamala, she has been complicit in this. People think it’s just Joe Biden, but she is vice president,” Cook said. “So we’re saying, you need to stop if you want our vote.”

Some protesters, dressed in black with their faces covered, dragged pieces of the fence back to a park near the United Center, where the convention is being held ( REUTERS )

Medea Benjamin, who traveled to Chicago from Washington DC, with a women-led group of protesters calling for peace, said she was shocked that the Biden administration recently approved an additional $20 billion in weapons sales to Israel.

“There’s an incredible discrepancy in what people are calling for in this country and what the administration is doing,” she told the AP ahead of the rally in Union Park. “We’re so disgusted by this.”

Another large protest is scheduled for Thursday, when Ms Harris is expected to accept the nomination.

Pro-Palestinian supporters have for months protested the Biden administration’s military and financial support for Israel during its war against Hamas, which has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to Gaza health officials.

Israel launched the offensive after it was attacked on October 7 by Hamas militants who killed 1,200 people, according to Israel tallies.