Enrique Tarrio, a longtime leader of the extremist “western chauvinist” Proud Boys group, is reportedly to face conspiracy charges related to the 6 January riot at the US Capitol.

According to the Washington Post, the indictment against Mr Tarrio was docketed this morning in Washington, DC.

Before he became known for his leadership of the Proud Boys, Mr Tarrio previously served as an law enforcement informant in cases ranging from drugs, illicit gambling and human trafficking.

In August 2021, he was sentenced to five months in jail after he pleaded guilty to burning a Black Lives Matter banner at a church in Washington.

The incident occurred during a protest less than a month before the Capitol riot; he was arrested for it when arriving back in the capital on 4 January 2021, at which point he was carrying two empty ammunition magazines bearing the Proud Boys’ insignia.

Alongside Mr Tarrio’s group, other extremist organisations are facing criminal action in relation to the events of the insurrection. Chief among them are the Oath Keepers, whose leader, Stewart Rhodes, has been charged with “seditious conspiracy” – among the most serious charges yet levelled at anyone involved in the riot.

Four other members of Mr Tarrio’s group were indicted on obstruction charges soon after the riot, and spent much of 2021 fighting against them. In December, a judge ruled against their arguments that the obstruction law is unconstitutionally vague, writing that “this alleged conduct is simply not protected by the First Amendment”.