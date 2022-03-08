✕ Close Related Video: Bill Barr says Donald Trump responsible for January 6 Capitol riot

Donald Trump has lashed out at his former attorney general, Bill Barr, as he promotes a book painting an unflattering portrait of the former president’s last weeks and months.

In a letter obtained by Axios, Mr Trump calls Mr Barr “lethargic”, writing: “I would imagine that if the book is anything like him, it will be long, slow and very boring.” Mr Barr has described how Mr Trump accepted his resignation after he refused to endorse the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen for Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, the ex-president has floated the idea that US should the cover fighter planes with the Chinese flag and “bomb the s*** out of Russia”. During a speech to elite GOP donors on Saturday, Mr Trump said the country could “put the Chinese flag” on F-22s before attacking the country.

“And then we say, China did it, we didn’t do it, China did it and they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch,” the former president said musing the audience, according to The Washington Post.

F-22s are tactical fighters, not bombers, and the Chinese military does not use them. It is also not usual for military jets to be identified from the ground by their “flags”.