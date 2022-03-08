Trump news - live: Barr says ex-president ‘went off the rails’ after election
Donald Trump has lashed out at his former attorney general, Bill Barr, as he promotes a book painting an unflattering portrait of the former president’s last weeks and months.
In a letter obtained by Axios, Mr Trump calls Mr Barr “lethargic”, writing: “I would imagine that if the book is anything like him, it will be long, slow and very boring.” Mr Barr has described how Mr Trump accepted his resignation after he refused to endorse the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen for Joe Biden.
Meanwhile, the ex-president has floated the idea that US should the cover fighter planes with the Chinese flag and “bomb the s*** out of Russia”. During a speech to elite GOP donors on Saturday, Mr Trump said the country could “put the Chinese flag” on F-22s before attacking the country.
“And then we say, China did it, we didn’t do it, China did it and they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch,” the former president said musing the audience, according to The Washington Post.
F-22s are tactical fighters, not bombers, and the Chinese military does not use them. It is also not usual for military jets to be identified from the ground by their “flags”.
Florida congressman Matt Gaetz often repeats the falsehood that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election, but on one local news station, he found himself being unexpectedly fact-checked in real-time.
“So you’re still maintaining the 2020 election was stolen? Are we still going with that?” WEAR ABC 3 anchor Bob Solarski asked the Republican on Friday, as their conversation was broadcast live.
Nathan Place reports on the awkward confrontation.
Donald Trump was recorded describing Vladimir Putin as his “friend” in a bizarre phone conversation with pro golfer John Daly. “You know, he was a friend of mine,” the former president told the athlete on speaker phone, as recorded in a viral video. “I got along great with him.”
Mr Trump during the phone conversation repeated a claim that he’s made frequently in recent weeks: that if he were still president, Russia’s leader wouldn’t dare invade Ukraine.
“I’d say, ‘Vladimir, if you do it, we’re hitting Moscow,’” the one-term president bragged to Mr Daly. “I said, ‘We’re gonna hit Moscow.’ And he sort of believed me, like five per cent, 10 per cent. That’s all you need. He never did it during my time, John.”
Nathan Place reports.
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows may have committed voter fraud, according to a report by the New Yorker.
The outlet reported that it has dug up Mr Meadows’ voter registration form, and found that he registered to vote at a Scaly Mountain, North Carolina, address – a mobile home he’s never owned.
Nathan Place has the story.
Musing the audience with a war between Russia and China, the former president Donald Trump said the US should “bomb the s*** out of Russia” with F-22 planes covered in Chinese flag and see the two nations go to war.
“And then we say, China did it, we didn’t do it, China did it and then they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch,” the former president said while musing the GOP donors in New Orleans on Saturday.
Nathan Place reports.
US falling behind on development of hypersonic weaponry
The US may have fallen further behind Russia and China in developing hypersonic weapons after a string of test failures.
Defence manufacturer Lockheed-Martin’s air-launched missile has failed three consecutive tests, while both China and Russia have completed their own test firings of the high-tech weaponry.
The Pentagon had hoped to approve initial production of America’s combat-ready hypersonic weapon by 30 September, according to Bloomberg.
Graeme Massie reports.
Graham stands by call for someone in Russia to assassinate Putin
Lindsey Graham, the Republican South Carolina Senator, is standing by his call for someone in Russia to take out the country’s President Vladimir Putin following his invasion of Ukraine.
Mr Graham told TMZ that he was surprised by the negative feedback he has received from both sides of the aisle after he called for someone in Russia to take out Mr Putin.
Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC.
DeSantis spokesperson under fire for calling ‘Don’t Say Gay’ opponents child groomers
A spokesperson for Florida’s governor made a shocking claim about opponents of the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill and is now facing sharp pushback from the law’s critics.
On Friday, Gov Ron DeSantis’s press secretary Christina Pushaw took to Twitter to make a shocking claim about the bill’s critics, mostly Democrats.
John Bowden reports.
Psaki pushes back on Fox News reporter’s questions about rising gas prices
White House press secretary Jen Psaki used a contentious question-and-answer session with a Fox News correspondent to refute a string of right-wing media tropes Republicans have used to blame President Joe Biden’s energy policies for recent high gas prices.
While addressing reporters at her daily news briefing on Monday, Ms Psaki was pressed by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on reports that the Biden administration is looking to backstop a potential ban on Russian oil imports by bringing in a new supply from Iran or Venezuela. Both countries are currently blocked from selling oil on US markets by economic sanctions imposed during the Trump administration.
Mr Doocy noted that the Biden administration has pledged to “do everything [they] can to reduce the impact that high gas prices have on Americans”, and asked Ms Psaki why the US could not simply “do it here” by increasing domestic production.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
Barr asked why he didn’t speak out sooner
Bill Barr, who served as Attorney General under former President Donald Trump, was grilled by NBC’s Savannah Guthrie on why he didn’t speak out sooner despite believing that Mr Trump was acting in “dangerous” ways.
Mr Barr appeared on NBC’s Today to promote his memoir about his time in the Trump administration, One Damn Thing After Another.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Disney to ‘reassess’ political donations after ‘Don’t say Gay’ scandal
The Walt Disney Company is “reassessing” its political donations in the wake of reports that the company financially backed chief sponsors behind widely criticised legislation in Florida that could forcibly “out” LGBT+ students and ban discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in schools.
“While we have not given money to any politician based on this issue, we have contributed to both Republican and Democrat legislators who have subsequently taken positions on both sides of the legislation,” CEO Bob Chapek said in a staff memo on 7 March.
