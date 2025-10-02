Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Putin says Charlie Kirk’s ‘disgusting’ murder is proof of a ‘deep rift’ in America

‘This is a sign of what happens — a deep rift in society,’ Putin said, adding: ‘I think the US is going this way.’

Justin Baragona
in New York
Thursday 02 October 2025 21:26 BST
Vladimir Putin weighed in on the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Thursday, claiming it revealed a “deep rift” in American society.
Vladimir Putin weighed in on the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Thursday, claiming it revealed a "deep rift" in American society.

Three weeks after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Russian leader Vladimir Putin offered his condolences to the family of the slain conservative activist while claiming that the “disgusting crime” was proof of a “deep rift” in American society.

Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Group in Sochi on Thursday, Putin condemned the killing of the Turning Point USA founder, who was shot during a Q&A event at a Utah university on September 10.

“This is a disgusting crime, even more so because it happened live on air, in fact, we all saw it,” Putin said while taking questions at the conference. “It truly looked repulsive, terrible.”

Adding that he wanted to give his condolences to “Kirk's family and all his loved ones,” Putin said he “sympathized and shared in their grief.”

At the same time, Putin claimed that the assassination of the prominent right-wing influencer and close ally of President Donald Trump revealed a massive division in American culture at this moment.

Vladimir Putin weighed in on the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Thursday, claiming it revealed a “deep rift” in American society.
Vladimir Putin weighed in on the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Thursday, claiming it revealed a "deep rift" in American society.

“This is a sign of what happens — a deep rift in society,” he stated. “There is no need to escalate the situation from our side because the political leadership tries to set it straight in domestic policy. I think the US is going this way.”

