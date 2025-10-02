Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr has agreed to testify before a Senate panel after receiving backlash from both sides of the political aisle over his perceived role in comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s brief suspension from late-night television, according to reports.

Semafor first reported, citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter, that Carr would testify before the Senate Commerce Committee in November. A committee spokesperson later confirmed the reporting to NBC News.

An exact date for the hearing and what will be discussed has yet to be revealed.

Carr got himself into some hot water last month after he put pressure on broadcasters to “take action” against Kimmel following comments he made in the wake of the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Shortly after Carr made those comments, ABC suspended Kimmel’s show, but he was put back on the air in a matter of days.

open image in gallery FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has agreed to testify before a Senate panel after receiving backlash over his perceived role in comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s brief suspension from late-night television, according to reports ( John Lamparski/Getty Images for Concordia Annua )

open image in gallery Carr got himself into some hot water last month after he put pressure on broadcasters to 'take action' against Kimmel following comments he made in the wake of the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk ( Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for UCLA Jonsson Ca )

Senator Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican who chairs the Commerce Committee, was among some Republicans who joined Democrats in condemning what they saw as a violation of free speech protections.

“He says, ‘We can do this the easy way or we can do this the hard way,’” the senator said of Carr’s comments. “That’s right out of Goodfellas. That’s right out of a mafioso coming into a bar, going, ‘Nice bar you have here. It’d be a shame if something happened to it.’”

The controversy started when Kimmel said in a September 15 monologue, “We had some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and with everything they can to score political points from it.”

Kirk was fatally shot at an event on a Utah college campus on September 10. Tyler Robinson, 22, who officials said had a “leftist” ideology, is accused of killing the 31-year-old.

open image in gallery Kirk was fatally shot at an event on a Utah college campus on September 10 ( Andrew Harnik/Getty Images )

Two days later, Carr told conservative podcaster Benny Johnson, “Frankly, when you see stuff like this, we can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct, to take action, frankly, on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

Carr has denied that he threatened broadcasters.

“There was no threat made or suggested that if Jimmy Kimmel didn’t get fired, that someone was going to lose their license,” Carr told reporters Tuesday, per Deadline. “I’ve seen that there’s a lot of Democrats that are writing letters saying that is what happened, and it simply didn’t.”

President Donald Trump had celebrated the suspension of Kimmel’s show, calling it “great news for America,” and threatened to “test ABC” after the broadcaster allowed the comedian to return.

Kimmel choked up as he told his audience during his first night back from suspension on September 23 that it was “never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man.”