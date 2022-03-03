White House defends not calling Putin a war criminal
Biden administration defends review process, cautions against calls for actions that would lead to war with Russia
White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended the Biden administration hesitation to refer to allegations that Russian forces are targeting civilian centers in their ongoing invasion of Ukraine as war crimes on Thursday.
The president’s top spokesperson said that allegations of the Russian military’s conduct was under review by White House experts.
Her comments come as the UK’s prime minister, Boris Johnson, has already labeled Russia’s actions as violating internationally-recognised standards of war.
More follows...
