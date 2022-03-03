Ukraine-Russia news - live: Putin claims war ‘going to plan’ as Zelensky challenges him to sit down for talks
More than 1 million Ukrainians have fled war, says UN
President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia’s military operations in Ukraine were going according to plan as it fights for the “denazification and demilitarisation” of the country.
“I want to say that the special military operation is proceeding strictly in line with the timetable. According to plan. All the tasks that have been set are being successfully resolved,” he said during a televised address on Thursday.
“Now on Ukrainian territory, our soldiers and officers are fighting for Russia, for a peaceful life for the citizens of Donbass, for the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine, so that we can’t be threatened by an anti-Russia right on our borders that the West has been creating for years,” he added.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky today called on Putin to meet him for direct talks as his forces continue their relentless bombardment of key Ukrainian cities.
“Sit down with me to negotiate, just not at 30 meters,” he said Thursday, apparently referring to recent photos of Putin sitting at one end of an extremely long table.
“I don’t bite. What are you afraid of?” Mr Zelensky said at a news conference.
He said it would be sensible to have talks, adding: “Any words are more important than shots.”
Russian forces battle for control of key energy-producing city
Ukrainian forces are battling with Russian troops on the outskirts of the city of Enerhodar, the site of the biggest nuclear plant in Europe, its mayor has said.
It comes after footage emerged online showing flames and clouds of black smoke billowing above the city of over 50,000 people.
White House condemns Putin’s ‘assault on media and truth’ as Kremlin shuts down Russian independent journalism
The White House has condemned President Vladimir Putin’s “assault on media freedom and the truth” after the Kremlin shut down sources of independent journalism in Russia.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in Thursday’s press briefing that the US is “deeply concerned” by Russia’s attempts to silence independent media outlets that have refused to tow Mr Putin’s official - and false - line around its invasion of Ukraine.
Rachel Sharp reports:
White House condemns Putin’s ‘assault on media and truth’
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the US is ‘deeply concerned’ by Russia’s crackdown after independent media outlets were thrown off the air
Watch: Ukrainian troops raise flag in Bucha after defending against Russians
Russia and Ukraine poised for third round of peace talks
A third round of ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine is due to take place early next week, Belarusian state news agency Belta quoted Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak as saying on Thursday.
Zoo animals driven out of Ukraine to safety in Poland
A number of Ukrainian zoo animals that have been evacuated following mass Russian shelling in the country have arrived safely at a Polish zoo in Poznan.
Six lions and six tigers from a shelter for abused animals near Kyiv arrived in Poland today, a spokeswoman for Poznan Zoo, which organised the evacuation, told AFP.
The Ukrainian truck, which covered nearly 1,000 kilometres (over 600 miles) from Kyiv to bypass the central region of Zhytomir which has been shelled by Russian forces, was also carrying two caracals and an African wild dog.
More than one million Ukrainians flee country amid Russian invasion
More than one million people have fled Ukraine over the course of a single week, according to the United Nations refugee agency.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine last week, European partners have accepted more than 2 per cent of its 44 million population, the UNHCR said.
Watch: Couple in Ukraine get married in Odesa bomb shelter
Russia agrees to create safe corridors backed by ceasefires to evacuate civilians
Ukraine and Russia have agreed to create a possible temporary ceasefire to allow for the evacuation of civilians along humanitarian corridors, a Ukrainian negotiator said on Thursday.
Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said: “That is, not everywhere, but only in those places where the humanitarian corridors themselves will be located, it will be possible to cease fire for the duration of the evacuation,” he said.
They had also reached an understanding on the delivery of medicines and food to the places where the worst of the fighting was taking place.
But Podolyak added the outcome of the second round of peace talks had fallen short of Ukraine’s hopes.
“To our great regret, we did not get the results we were counting on,” he said, adding: “The only thing I can say is that we discussed the humanitarian aspect in sufficient detail, because quite a lot of cities are now surrounded. There is a dramatic situation with medicines, food, and evacuation.”
Ukrainian official claims Russian tanks have entered town near key nuclear plant
An adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister has claimed that Russian tanks have entered a town near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the southeast of Ukraine.
Anton Herashchenko earlier said Russian soldiers were attempting to break through a barricade that had been built outside the plant.
The Kremlin has already seized the former nuclear plant at Chernobyl.
Pictures from Russian Military claim to show Russian forces entering Kyiv region
