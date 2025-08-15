‘Me pretending not to hear my coworkers’: Putin becomes meme just minutes into high-stakes Alaska summit with Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Just minutes after the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin kicked off, social media users have already turned Putin’s expression into a meme.

Although the world leaders’ first one-on-one meeting in seven years was supposed to be focused on Russia’s war in Ukraine, the Russian president’s facial expressions — a series of befuddled looks, eyes darting around with a furrowed brow — seem to have already stolen the show. Putin made the faces when reporters bombarded him with questions in the first few moments of the summit.

X users quickly turned his expressions into memes.

“Confused when asked real questions,” one X user wrote.

“Me pretending not to hear my coworker asking for help setting up the Teams meetings,” yet another quipped.

( REUTERS )

“TFW you remember you’re in a country where you can’t just poison the press when they get too loud,” another remarked.

“What am I even doing here? What the f*** are they saying?” another said.

The RT X account also remarked on the questions being yelled at Putin, posting a clip of another moment from the summit: “American press shout questions at Putin, but Russian prez plays it cool.”

Earlier in the day, Trump told Fox News Channel's Bret Baier on Air Force One on the way to Alaska that he has high hopes for a ceasefire: “I wouldn’t be thrilled if I didn’t get it.”

The U.S. President added that he had been told a resolution might not be achievable until a subsequent encounter, expressed a wish for a second meeting on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Both world leaders touched down in Anchorage on Friday morning.

Trump rolled out the red carpet for Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, greeting the leader warmly before they both hopped into U.S. president’s limousine, nicknamed “The Beast.”

The meeting began at 11 a.m. local time. The summit marks the first time Trump and Putin have seen one another in six years.