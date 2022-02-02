Rachel Maddow delights fans by shooting down Donald Trump Jr tweet

Donald Trump Jr put on the back foot by MSNBC host Rachel Maddow on social media after he tweeted about her hiatus from TV.

The host of The Rachel Maddow Show informed viewers on Monday of her departure from the nightly MSNBC show.

Mr Trump tweeted that it “Seems the TRUTH finally broke her!” and shared a report about her four month long hiatus, which is set to begin on Friday.

Maddow tweeted back on Tuesday night by saying: “LOL do you think he knows it’s a film about a criminal in the White House? And ... prosecuting him? For crimes?”

The remarks appeared to reference two investigations into the finances of the Trump Organization by New York State authorities, as well as her own book, Bag Man.

Maddow told viewers on Monday that her departure from TV would allow her to work on a film with director and actor Ben Stiller that will be based on her book about the 1973 bribery scandal that damaged the Richard Nixon White House.

Many of those who hailed the MSNBC host on Twitter and made comparisons between Mr Nixon and Mr Trump Jr’s father, former US president Donald Trump.

Mr Trump’s administration was subject to a series of controversies and he himself was impeached twice – a record for US presidents.

“Ha ha, when I read this to myself I do the best Rachel Maddow voice in my head and it is awesome,” a fan of the MSNBC host tweeted of the saga.

Another wrote: “Do you really think he knows about the Nixon era? It’s not in picture book or comic book form.”

Maddow added on Monday that she may take another hiatus in future “but we are just taking it one step at a time.”