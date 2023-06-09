Read Donald Trump’s 37-count federal indictment in full

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The federal indictment against former president Donald Trump has now been unsealed - revealing a stunning laundry list of 37 counts.

The 49-page, 37-count indictment was unsealed on Friday after Mr Trump released a series of social media posts revealing that he has been indicted by a grand jury under the supervision of Special Counsel Jack Smith.

The indictment details the charges against Mr Trump and Walt Nauta, a former US Navy noncommissioned officer who left government service to work for Mr Trump after his term ended in January 2021.

Those charges include willful retention of national defense secrets in violation of the Espionage Act, conspiracy to obstruct justice, corruptly concealing documents, conealing documents in a federal investigation, scheme to conceal, and making false statements.

Mr Trump will surrender, face arrest, and be formally charged at an arraignment in US District Court in Miami next week. A potential sentence, if convicted, could include decades in prison.

Read the indictment in full: