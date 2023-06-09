Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The federal indictment against Donald Trump outlines 37 counts related to retaining classified information, willfully retaining national defence information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and more.

The indictment was unsealed on Friday (9 June) afternoon, revealing the Department of Justice’s findings after a nearly year-long investigation into Mr Trump retaining classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Last August, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seized boxes of documents from Mr Trump’s home, some of which included top-secret records detailing a foreign nation’s nuclear capabilities.

Here are key points from the indictment:

Trump allegedly kept classified documents in his bathroom, bedroom and more

Photos included in the indictment show several rooms in Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home where he allegedly kept boxes containing classified documents.

This includes the bathroom and shower at the Mar-a-Lago Club’s Lake Room, the White and Gold Ballroom where events took place, the business center at Mar-a-Lago, a storage room and his residence at The Bedminster Club.

Trump allegedly described a Pentagon’s classified ‘plan of attack’ to a book writer and staff

The indictment alleges the former president told a writer and publication “in connection with a then-forthcoming book” about senior military official’s plan of attack against a foreign country.

Mr Trump allegedly showed the writer the plan of attack with two other staffers in the room who did not have security clearances.

The interview was also recorded with Mr Trump’s knowledge and consent.

Trump allegedly showed a classified map of a country to a PAC representative

According to the indictment, Mr Trump commented on an “ongoing military operation” in a country while meeting with a representative of his political action committee at The Bedminster Club.

Mr Trump then showed the PAC representative a classified map of the country.

