How to register to vote in California today

California is one of 15 states and one territory going to the polls today as part of Super Tuesday, giving local voters the chance to have their say on the Republican and Democratic presidential nominees and on the outcome of a number of crucial House and Senate races in their state.

If you live in the Golden State but are not currently registered and would like to be, never fear: California has same-day voter registration so it’s not too late to take part.

To take advantage of the policy – which local residents are entitled to do within two weeks of an Election Day if they are not registered or wish to vote without previously having provided notification of a change of name, address or preferred political party – you can do so at polling stations across the state.

Applicants are required to present a driver’s licence or California state identification card number and the last four digits of their Social Security number, although you should be able to proceed even without that information immediately to hand as county election officials can follow up on the details with you later.

Once you have filled out the necessary form, you will be handed a provisional ballot that you can use to cast your vote and which will become official once your identity has been verified – citizens are warned that it could take several weeks to confirm and then count your vote.

You are advised to check before you set out that the polling station nearest to you is not a ballot drop-off location only – and you can do that by casting an eye over the following list of official polling stations compiled by the state, which is organised by county.

If you live in California and are currently unsure of your voting status, please visit the state’s Voter Status website.

For more information on same-day voter registration in the Golden State, please check out the secretary of state’s website.