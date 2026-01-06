Rep Jim Baird, 80, and his wife rushed to hospital after ‘pretty bad’ car crash, Trump says
Trump gave an update on the couple’s condition in a speech to GOP lawmakers
Rep. Jim Baird and his wife are recovering in the hospital following a car crash.
President Donald Trump made the revelation about the Indiana lawmaker Tuesday while speaking to GOP members at the Kennedy Center.
“They’re going to be OK, but they had a pretty bad accident, and we’re praying that they get out of that hospital very quickly,” Trump said. “He’s going to be fine. She’s going to be fine.”
Baird, who represents west central Indiana, was first elected to congress in 2019. He is 80 years old.
“Congressman Baird is in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, and he is extraordinarily grateful for everyone’s prayers during this time," a statement from his office said.
"Congressman Baird looks forward to continuing his work on behalf of Hoosiers."
News of the accident came as Republicans in D.C. mourn the death of Republican Doug LaMalfa, a seven-term U.S. representative from California.
His death, along with the resignation of Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, narrows the party’s control of the House to 218 seats to Democrats’ 213.
In 2022, Indiana U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, a Republican, was killed in a head-on vehicle collision in her northern Indiana district.
Two of her staffers traveling with her and the woman driving the other vehicle also died.
