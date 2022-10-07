Republican gubernatorial candidate in Illinois mocked for avoiding abortion question

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Social media largely mocked Illinois’ Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey for dodging a question about abortion during his debate with incumbent Governor JB Pritzker on Thursday.

Debate moderators asked Mr Bailey about his previous remarks where he said “I think we’re going to end this abortion thing.” He was also asked if he supported ending abortion in every case including rape and incest, but excluding cases where the life of the mother is endangered.

Mr Bailey responded by saying that Illinois has some of the most permissive abortion laws in the country and that wouldn’t change if he were elected.

“Those issues are dividing us,” he said to grumbles and groans in the audience. “My focus is going to be crime, taxes and education. I've been saying that for a long time as well and you didn't pick up on that. Those are the issues that unite us. Those are the issues that are causing our state to fail.”

In response, he accused Mr Pritzker of fearmongering about abortion. Many people mocked him for his dodge on Twitter.

“Bailey is so obviously insincere when he speaks,” one person tweeted.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering also criticised Mr Bailey for the dodge.

“Darren Bailey who has repeatedly said he would support a total ban on abortion and would not offer exceptions for rape or incest, refuses to answer the question during the #ILGovDebate,” she tweeted.

Additionally, during the debate, Mr Bailey was asked about previously comparing abortion to the Holocaust and said that Jewish leaders told him that he was correct.

“The atrocity of the Holocaust remains unparalleled,” he said, and added that he made the remarks five years ago when the previous governor, who was a Republican, signed legislation allowing for taxpayer funded abortion. “So yes, the facts are true when you compare the numbers.”

When asked which Jewish leaders agreed with him, he said: “No. I’m not gonna put anybody on record.”