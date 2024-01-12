GOP lawmaker called out for ‘misogynistic’ interview with female CNN host
Rep Thomas Massie appeared to mock CNN’s Kate Bolduan and question her intelligence
A Republican lawmaker was called out for an interview with a CNN host that viewers branded misogynistic.
In a contentious interview with CNN’s Kate Bolduan, Kentucky Rep Thomas Massie mocked the female anchor and appeared to denigrate her intelligence.
Bolduan asked Mr Massie — who was recently the sole congressman to vote against a resolution that “reaffirms the State of Israel’s right to exist” — why he did so. After Bolduan began reading off the title of the resolution, Massie cut her off.
“Congratulations,” he said. “You’re able to read the name of the resolution.”
Bolduan visibly bristled and responded to the dig. “Ooh, Congressman — I don’t think you’re trying to question my intelligence, now are you?”
Yeah the white, southern, male misogyny and condescension might play in some places, but keep dishing it out so we can keep winning elections. pic.twitter.com/J0RFhV1Vyk— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 12, 2024