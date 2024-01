GOP lawmaker called out for ‘misogynistic’ interview with female CNN host

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Republican lawmaker was called out for an interview with a CNN host that viewers branded misogynistic.

In a contentious interview with CNN’s Kate Bolduan, Kentucky Rep Thomas Massie mocked the female anchor and appeared to denigrate her intelligence.

Bolduan asked Mr Massie — who was recently the sole congressman to vote against a resolution that “reaffirms the State of Israel’s right to exist” — why he did so. After Bolduan began reading off the title of the resolution, Massie cut her off.

“Congratulations,” he said. “You’re able to read the name of the resolution.”

Bolduan visibly bristled and responded to the dig. “Ooh, Congressman — I don’t think you’re trying to question my intelligence, now are you?”

Yeah the white, southern, male misogyny and condescension might play in some places, but keep dishing it out so we can keep winning elections. pic.twitter.com/J0RFhV1Vyk — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 12, 2024

“No, I’m just saying, you didn’t have time to prepare for this like I did,” he replied.

“Do you mean the two pages that I read in two minutes this morning?” she asked, holding up a highlighted printout of the resolution.

Ms Massie laughed. “You took two minutes,” he said. “Good for you! You took two minutes.”

Viewers criticized the lawmaker for the interview. “What’s wild is Massie has no idea how terrible he comes off in the exchange, regardless of viewpoint,” tweeted Alyssa Farah Griffin, co-host of The View and a former Trump White House staffer.

“What a condescending jerk Massie is,” tweeted former Illinois GOP Rep. Joe Walsh. “Good job @KateBolduan for standing up to him. And doing it professionally. Well done.”

Mr Massie, who has recently been stumping for Republican presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis, said he voted no on the resolution because he believed it “equates anti-Zionism with antisemitism.”

“Antisemitism is deplorable, but expanding it to include criticism of Israel is not helpful,” Massie wrote in a tweet about the resolution in November.

In December, the politician was accused of antisemitism over a meme he posted on Twitter. In the image, which was a meme featuring Drake, Massie insinuated Congress cared more about Zionism than it did “American patriotism.”

“Rep. Massie, you’re a sitting Member of Congress,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted . “This is antisemitic, disgusting, dangerous, and exactly the type of thing I was talking about in my Senate address. Take this down.”