GOP lawmaker called out for ‘misogynistic’ interview with female CNN host

Rep Thomas Massie appeared to mock CNN’s Kate Bolduan and question her intelligence

Julia Reinstein
Friday 12 January 2024 19:13
Comments
<p>Thomas Massie makes a point in the House Rules Committee as Republicans advance a bill to disapprove of action by the District of Columbia Council on a local voting rights act and a criminal code revision, at the Capitol in Washington, in February 2023</p>

Thomas Massie makes a point in the House Rules Committee as Republicans advance a bill to disapprove of action by the District of Columbia Council on a local voting rights act and a criminal code revision, at the Capitol in Washington, in February 2023

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A Republican lawmaker was called out for an interview with a CNN host that viewers branded misogynistic.

In a contentious interview with CNN’s Kate Bolduan, Kentucky Rep Thomas Massie mocked the female anchor and appeared to denigrate her intelligence.

Bolduan asked Mr Massie — who was recently the sole congressman to vote against a resolution that “reaffirms the State of Israel’s right to exist” — why he did so. After Bolduan began reading off the title of the resolution, Massie cut her off.

“Congratulations,” he said. “You’re able to read the name of the resolution.”

Bolduan visibly bristled and responded to the dig. “Ooh, Congressman — I don’t think you’re trying to question my intelligence, now are you?”

