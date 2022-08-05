Republicans pick Milwaukee to host their 2024 convention

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Republican National Committee announced that it will host its 2024 convention in Milwaukee as the party hopes to retake Wisconsin in that year’s presidential election.

The RNC released a statement saying its committee members picked the city unanimously.

“I am excited to announce Milwaukee as the host city for the 2024 Republican National Convention,” she said. “Milwaukee is a world-class city, and we are eager to see it shine in the spotlight come 2024. I look forward to working with the members of the Republican National Committee, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, the Milwaukee Host Committee, and Visit Milwaukee to deliver an incredible convention for our Party and nominate the next President of the United States.”

Former president Donald Trump shocked many when he won Wisconsin in 2016, making him the first Republican presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan in 1984 to win the state. But he lost the state in 2020 to president Joe Biden.